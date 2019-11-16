Take the pledge to vote

Ayodhya Verdict: Muslim Parties Mull Filing Review Petition in SC; AIMPLB to Hold Meeting Tomorrow

Advocate Zafaryab Jilani said the Muslim parties were of the view that the five-acre land for a mosque in Ayodhya as proposed by the Supreme Court should not be taken.

PTI

Updated:November 16, 2019, 9:36 PM IST
Lucknow: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Saturday held a brainstorming session here with different Muslim parties over the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case, ahead of a crucial meeting to decide whether to go for a review of the top court's judgement.

The parties met AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Wali Rahmani and apprised him of the Ayodhya issue, Zafaryab Jilani, who is secretary of the board, said. They said that the Supreme Court decision is "not understandable" and so there is a need to go for a review, Jilani said.

In a unanimous verdict last week, the Supreme Court cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

Soon after the verdict, the AIMPLB had expressing dissatisfaction with it and said the board was contemplating seeking a review of the judgment. Jilani said the AIMPLB will hold a meeting on Sunday to decide whether to go for a review of the apex court's verdict.

He also said the Muslim parties were of the view that the five-acre land for a mosque in Ayodhya as proposed by the Supreme Court should not be taken.

