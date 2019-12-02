Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Ayodhya Verdict Proclaimed Yahoo India's Event of the Decade as SC Judges in Case Clinch 'Personality of the Year'

Yahoo India's annual list reflects the year's top trends, happenings and events based on users' daily search patterns and an editorial selection of what they read, recommended and shared most on Yahoo.

PTI

Updated:December 2, 2019, 7:40 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ayodhya Verdict Proclaimed Yahoo India's Event of the Decade as SC Judges in Case Clinch 'Personality of the Year'
Art by Mir Suhail / News18.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict claimed the numero uno spot on Yahoo India's 'Decade in Review' list, while the five judges comprising the Constitution Bench that delivered the verdict emerged as 'Personality of the Year'.

Yahoo India's annual list reflects the year's top trends, happenings and events based on users' daily search patterns and an editorial selection of what they read, recommended and shared most on Yahoo.

While abrogation of Article 370 came in at number two, surgical strikes, implementation of GST, rise of BJP, decriminalisation of Article 377, Nirbhaya rape case and Mangalyaan Mars mission also made it to the 'Top Indian Events of the Decade' list.

The SC Bench - comprising justices Ranjan Gogoi, Sharad Arvind Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer - emerged as Yahoo India's 'Personality of the Year' in 2019. On the back of a landslide victory in the Indian General Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emerged as 2019's 'Most Searched Personality' a position he also held in 2018.

Celebrities like cricketer M S Dhoni and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas joined Modi on this list, along with Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and late finance minister Arun Jaitley, Yahoo India said.

Interestingly, while Modi topped the list of most searched politicians of 2019, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed the number two spot, edging out Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (who was at number three position).

Salman Khan and Sunny Leone remained unbeaten as most searched male and female celebrities. Hrithik Roshan and Sara Ali Khan were named Yahoo India's male and female Style Icons of 2019. India's richest man Mukesh Ambani was the top Business Newsmaker of 2019, followed by Gautam Adani.

Start-up founders like Nykaa's Falguni Nayar, Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma and OYO's Ritesh Agarwal also claimed a place on the list. Cricketer MS Dhoni was the most searched sports personality of 2019. While cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli completed the top 3, shuttler PV Sindhu was the only non-cricketer who grabbed a spot on this list.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram