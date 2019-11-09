Take the pledge to vote

Ayodhya Verdict: Restrictions Imposed in J&K in Wake of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Land Dispute Judgment

Restrictions under section 144 of the CrPC came into force in the newly-created union territory around midnight after the DGP chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation.

PTI

Updated:November 9, 2019, 10:59 AM IST
Representative Image. (PTI)

Srinagar: Restrictions were imposed in entire Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday as a precautionary measure in the wake of the Supreme Court judgment in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, officials said.

Restrictions under section 144 of the CrPC came into force in the newly-created union territory around midnight after the DGP chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation, officials said.

They said adequate security measures have been taken to maintain law and order.The restrictions are in place as a precautionary measure, the officials said.

Residents said policemen on vehicles fitted with public address system made announcements before dawn informing people about the imposition of the prohibitory orders and closure of all educational institutions.

Exams slated for Saturday have been deferred and the fresh dates will be announced, the officials said, adding that Saturday will be a dry day and no bursting of crackers will be allowed anywhere.

Chairing a high-level meeting in Police Control Room (PCR) here on Friday evening, DGP Dilbag Singh directed that religious places and places of worship must be protected and "any attempt to create any communal trouble must be neutralised with suitable advance action", an official said.

"Pakistan is hell-bent on creating trouble and exploit any situation on the border as well as in the hinterland," Singh had said and directed that the border, city and the highway grids must remain alert.

The DGP advised district authorities to discourage religious processions in sensitive areas.

"The officers must work out their plans and implement them on the ground. There should be clarity of thought while devising plans and executing them," the police chief said on Friday.

He directed the officers to take required action.

Officials said adequate deployment has been made at vulnerable pockets. The DGP has also directed officers, particularly Senior superintendent of Police, to have meetings with their commanders.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
