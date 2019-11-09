Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Ayodhya Verdict: SC Dismisses Shia Waqf Board’s Plea, Says Land Belongs to Govt

The five-judge Constitution bench gave a unanimous verdict dismissing the Shia Waqf Board's appeal in the case over the disputed structure.

News18.com

Updated:November 9, 2019, 11:38 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ayodhya Verdict: SC Dismisses Shia Waqf Board’s Plea, Says Land Belongs to Govt
Art by Mir Suhail / News18.

New Delhi: In a unanimous judgement, the five-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Saturday dismissed a petition by the Shia Waqf Board in the Ram-Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case and held that the land belongs to the government as per revenue records.

The Constitution bench gave a unanimous verdict dismissing the Shia Waqf Board's appeal in the case over the disputed structure. It said the disputed land was government land in the revenue records.

The Shia Waqf Board is a party to the case since 1989. However, it only staked claim on the disputed land in July 2017. In August the same year, the Board had submitted an affidavit in the apex court challenging the claim of the Sunni Waqf Board.

According to the board’s claim, the mosque at the disputed site was built by Mughal dynast Babur’s commander Mir Baqi, a Shia, and not the emperor himself. In the Shia Waqf Board’s record, the Babri Masjid is named as Masjif Mir Baqi, which was under their control until 1944.

In the petition, the board said that “after the enactment of Muslim Waqf Act (XII of 1936), the (Babri) mosque was included among the Sunni Waqf, a list which was prepared by the Chief Commissioner of Waqf under Section 4 of the Act and published in the Govt Gazette dated 26.2.1944.”

The Shia Waqf board, which had also been a party in the Allahabad High Court, had petitioned the Supreme Court against the Faizabad trial court judgement from 1946 decree in a Special Leave Petition.

They had challenged the judgement in the SC, stating that under the law the ‘waqf created by a Shia Wakif would be a Shia Waqf and could not be a Sunni Waqf.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram