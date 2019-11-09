Ayodhya Verdict: SC Says Nirmohi Akhara Not a Shebait, Its Suit Barred by Limitations

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Saturday said in its verdict that the Nirmohi Akhara suit was barred by limitations and the Akhara is not a shebait or devotee of the deity Ram Lalla.

The Ayodhya title suit verdict comes nine years after the 2:1 judgment of the Allahabad High Court that ordered a three-way division of the disputed 2.77 acres of land between the three parties — Ram Lalla, Sunni Waqf Board and the Nirmohi Akhara.

On September 30, 2010, the Lucknow Bench of the High Court had held that Hindus and Muslims as joint title holders of the disputed land.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, said the Akhara's suit was barred by limitation. The bench also comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer further said that Ram Janmbhoomi is not a juristic person.

The Nirmohi Akhara — a group of Hindu ascetics who worship Ram wanted a temple to be built at its location. They group they had been devotees of Lord Ram for centuries and wanted shebait rights over the temple (the one in which the property of temple is vested) and argued that they had rights in the capacity of a manager of the deity's property.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made across the country in view of the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi ruling. Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh is on the edge with massive police presence and political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and religious leaders having urged people to maintain peace and respect the verdict.

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered closure of all educational and training institutes till Monday.

