Ayodhya Verdict Victory of India's Self-respect, Says BJP Leader Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya Accused in Babri Demolition

Bhopal: Senior BJP leader Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya, one of the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, on Saturday called the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict a "victory of India's self respect".

The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

Pawaiya is among the 'karsevaks' who has been facing trial in the Babri demolition case in Lucknow's CBI court along with others, including BJP stalwarts Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti.

Reacting to the SC verdict in Gwalior, Pawaiya said,"The victory or loss of the Hindus or the Muslims is not a big issue. I don't see it as a win or loss between the two communities. This is an issue of victory of Indias self-respect. This is a revolutionary decision by the judiciary to remove the mark of a foreign aggression erected on the chest of India."

Pawaiya, who had spent 13-days in jail from December 7 to December 20, 1992 after the Babri demolition, was national president of Bajrang Dal at that time. He was also Minister for Higher Education in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet in MP.

"I don't want to forget those who lost their lives during this movement... Hundreds of karsevaks lost their lives. The VHP and its large family continued their legal battle. I think this decision is a tribute to their sacrifice. I think all the sections and communities will accept this decision by heart," Pawaiya said.

He appealed to people to not create a frenzy over the verdict and said maintaining peace and calm was of utmost importance.

