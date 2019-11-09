What is Ayodhya Case? Mapping the Twists and Turns of the Dispute Since 1528

New Delhi: After a marathon hearing lasting 40 days, the Supreme Court last month reserved its verdict in the much-debated Babri Masjid-Ram Janmbhoomi title dispute case.

A five-judge Constitutional bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, and also comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer, began the daily hearings on appeals filed against the three-way division of the disputed site by the Allahabad High Court in 2010. It will deliver the judgement at 10.30 am today.

From the idol of Ram Lalla being found inside the mosque in December 1949 followed by the filing of the first couple of pleas in the matter to the eventual demolition of Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992, the Ayodhya dispute has long been a part of political discourse in the country, especially over the last three decades.

A Ram temple at the disputed site has been a poll promise of the ruling BJP since its inception and it was senior party leader Lal Krishna Advani who spearheaded the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in the late 1980s.

With the verdict expected tomorrow, News18.com looks at how the whole dispute has unfolded over the past several decades.

