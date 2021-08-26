Ayodhya's Ram Temple in Focus as President Kovind Embarks on 4-day UP Visit. Click for Full Itinerary Here

The President of India Ramnath Kovind will be on his four-day Uttar Pradesh visit starting Thursday, where he will participate in programs to be held in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, and Ayodhya. This is his second visit to Lucknow in two months.

President Kovind will land at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport on August 26 in a special plane, from where he will attend the convocation ceremony of Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar University. Followed by an event, where he will release the postal stamp on the Diamond Jubilee Year of Sainik School in Lucknow on August 27. Along with this, he will inaugurate the school auditorium with a capacity of 1000 people. On August 28, the President will visit Gorakhpur, where he will lay the foundation stone of AYUSH university and will inaugurate the hospital building in Gorakshnath University.

The President will leave for Ayodhya on August 29 from Charbagh railway station in Lucknow at 9:10 am by presidential train and he will reach Ayodhya at 11:30 am. Along with a visit to Lord Shri Ram temple, President Kovind will also be involved in several inauguration and foundation stone laying programs. He will leave for Lucknow at 3:50 pm via presidential train and reach Lucknow at 6:20 pm.

As there is no guest house or hotel of the President’s protocol level in Ayodhya, so President Kovind will stay at Raj Bhawan in Lucknow. The train will cover the distance of 135 kms from Lucknow to Ayodhya in 2:20 hours. On behalf of Rashtrapati Bhavan, Railway Board Chairman Sunit Sharma has been given guidelines regarding the Presidential train and the staff members have also been given all the guidelines by convening a high-level meeting regarding the arrival of the President.

Earlier on 25 June, the President came from Safdarjung in Delhi to Kanpur, by presidential train. He also went to his native village Jhinjhak and then he travelled back to Lucknow.

