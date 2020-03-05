Ayurveda Doctor Held in Bengaluru for Raping, Blackmailing Girlfriend
Rathee, 25, was pursuing a post graduate Ayurveda course at Government Ayurvedic Medical College near Anand Rao circle and was in a relationship with the girl.
Representative image.
Bengaluru: City police arrested an Ayurveda doctor for raping his girlfriend in a hotel room and blackmailing her later to end the relationship, a police official said on Thursday.
"We have arrested Deepak Rathee under IPC Sections 376 for raping and blackmailing his girlfriend," Bengaluru South Division Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohini Katoch Sepat told IANS.
He took his girlfriend to a hotel room in Jayanagar on the premise of discussing an important matter on February 16 and raped her. The doctor booked the hotel room in the girl's name.
Later, after raping his girlfriend, Rathee promised her that he will marry her next year after convincing his parents but was actually avoiding her.
In an attempt to get rid of the girl, Rathee followed the girl on February 23 and even filmed her when she was in the washroom, so that he could threaten her and easily end the relationship.
He also deleted all the data which may point to a relationship between the two and also grabbed her phone and deleted photographs.
Sepat said Rathee, hailing from Gurugram in Haryana, has been remanded in custody.
"Due procedure has been followed and the girl was sent for a medical test. She is from Bengaluru and lives with her parents," added Sepat.
