Ayurveda Experiment on Karnataka's Coronavirus Patients? Conflicting Claims Arise on Trial Permission

Bengaluru: Can Ayurveda serve as viable cure against the novel coronavirus disease? The Karnataka Government is under pressure to try herbal medicine on 10 Covid-19 patients on an experimental basis, said sources.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met famous Ayurveda doctor Giridhara Kaje at his house to discuss the possibility of experimenting with the ancient Indian medicine to serve as a potential cure against coronavirus.

"Initially we are planning to administer Ayurveda tablets to 10 patients at a designated coronavirus hospital. Depending on the results, we can take a call on the next stage," said Dr Kaje.

He said that the treatment would begin in the next two-three days once the government officially issued an order.

"I am not doing this for publicity. Ayush Ministry has not sent me a notice. We had sent all details to ICMR through the state government. After studying everything, they have given it a go-ahead," Dr Kaje said.

"I am not saying that Ayurveda can cure coronavirus. If it works, I will give free treatment to Covid-19 patients," he added.

Two days ago, there were rumours that the Ayush Ministry had sent a notice to Dr Kaje on his Ayurveda treatment claims.

However, there is no clarity from ICMR having given a go-ahead to the Ayurveda trial on coronavirus patients. A source in the State Health Ministry said there was no such approval given and that ICMR had asked them to strictly follow the guidelines given by WHO.

Sources in the state government confirmed that they had not yet taken any decision on the Ayurveda treatment and it was still at a discussion stage.

"It is true that some people want us to give permission to try the Ayurveda treatment. But the state government has not taken any decision so far. We have to follow international guidelines. It is wrong to say that Ayurvedic medicines would be tried soon," a top official said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) demanding the apex court to direct the concerned to try Ayurveda, homeopathy and Unani medicine for coronavirus.

The petitioner Dr C R Shivaram had argued that since there was no medicine for coronavirus, government could try the ancient medicines of India.

An SC bench headed by Justice N V Ramana dismissed the plea saying that since there was no confirmed medicine for this new virus, they could not allow experiments.

"Let's wait till the experts invent a medicine for this," SC had said.

According to some top people in the know, several religious leaders, Yoga gurus and even Godmen are putting pressure on the state government for Ayurveda treatment for coronavirus.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube