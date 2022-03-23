CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WarInUkraine#Movies#IPL2022#ICCWomen'sWorldCup#AssemblyElections
Home » News » education-career » Ayurveda, Vastu, Maths, Astronomy & more in AICTE's IKS new set of accepted proposals
4-MIN READ

Ayurveda, Vastu, Maths, Astronomy & more in AICTE's IKS new set of accepted proposals

AICTE shortlists research proposals for IKS (Representational Image)

AICTE shortlists research proposals for IKS (Representational Image)

AICTE is to initiate a process of training generations of scholars who will show society, the ‘Indian way’ of being, knowing, and doing things, said AICTE chief.

Education and Careers Desk

Ayurveda, Darshanas, Vastu Vidya, Tribal Knowledge Base are among research proposals selected from across India to be supported by The Indian Knowledge System (IKS) Division of the Ministry of Education at All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). There are a total of 13 proposals shortlisted including Kalaripayattu, Dance Traditions, Engineering and Technology, Architecture, Literature, and Food Traditions of Northeast India.

The IKS Division got 120 proposals from institutions across the country to set up IKS Centres and after rigorous peer review of the proposals, 13 were selected for funding. The selected proposals will be funded up to Rs 40 Lakhs over two years.

The AICTE also received 361 research proposals from institutions throughout the country but after a rigorous peer review of the proposals, 14 proposals were selected for funding in six areas including Mathematics and Astronomy, Metallurgy and Material Science and Technology, Chemical Science and Technology, Health, Wellness, and Consciousness studies, Political and Economic Thought, Economics and Foreign Policy, and Arts and Culture.

Advertisement

Additionally, seven proposals were selected as IKS research proposals from the center applications. The proposals will be funded up to Rs 20 Lakhs over two years. The grants will encourage original, serious, and deep scholarly research in the IKS.

RELATED NEWS

Congratulating the winners, Prof. Anil Sahashrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE, said: “I must congratulate all the universities, colleges, and faculty members for making the cut. The grand vision for the IKS Division of the Ministry of Education at AICTE is to initiate a process of training generations of scholars who will show society, the ‘Indian way’ of being, knowing, and doing things. If we want to become the Knowledge Leader in this century and become once again the ‘Vishswavaguru’, we must regain a comprehensive knowledge of our heritage and demonstrate the ‘Indian way’ of acting to the entire world.”

The main objective of these initiatives is to promote research, education, and outreach in the field of IKS at various levels by providing opportunities to scholars and institutions working in related areas to institutionalize IKS research and education.

Selected IKS Center Proposals

S. NOIKS Center NameInstitution
1Center for Excellence in IKS-Chanakya UniversityChanakya University
2Center for Ancient History and CultureJain University, Bengaluru
3IKS Center for Kalaripayattu and Siddhar TraditionTrinity College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram
4Noopura Bhramari, BengaluruNoopura Bhramari (R.)
5Samvit Research FoundationSamvit Research Foundation
6IKS at IITBHU VararanasiIITBHU Varanasi
7IIT Madras Centre for Indian Knowledge SystemsIIT Madras
8Bharatiya Darshan Kavikulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit UniversityKavikulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit University, Ramtek
9Vastuvidya gurukulamDepartment of culture, Kerala Government
10AMRITA IKS Centre for Ayurveda, Vyakarana and DarshanaAmrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
11Sampurnanand Sanskrit University IKS CenterSampurnanand Sanskrit University, Varanasi
12CTKI –Center for Traditional Knowledge and InformaticsTrans Disciplinary Institute for Health Sciences
13Center for Indian Knowledge Systems- With Special Referene to North East StudiesAssam University, Silchar

Selected Research Proposals

S. NoProject TitlePI Name
1Demarcation of Ramakatha through SamvaadaDr. M.V.Vishwanath
2Production of coloured cotton using ancient chemical formulations taken from the Sanskrit text VishvavallabhaDr. Sharatkumar Variyar
3Investigation of traditional iron monuments in the central India and understanding their metallurgical originsEswara Prasad Korimilli
4Development of Fe-based composite materials mimicking Delhi iron pillars structureDr. Santosh S. Hosmani
5An indepth study oriented towards rejuvanation of traditional Sanskrit purana katha akhyana traditions of Kerala  Pathakam and Chakyar koothuSreekanth V
6Demonstration and Reproduction with Scientific Validation of some Ceramic Materials Knowledge System of Ancient-IndiaProf. Rajiv Prakash
7A study and adaption of ancient Indian alloy processing and metallurgical technologies for self-healing and gradient structure applicationsDr. Somashekara M A
8Development and characterization of novel metallic Vajra Lep coatingDr. Vinod Kumar
9Mathematical modelling and Investigation of vibration and sound characteristics of Indian bowed stringed musical instrumentsDr Ashok Kumar Mandal
10Correlation studies of copper artifacts (2500-200 BCE) from Varanasi region and copper mining and smelting in tribal areas of SinghbhumChandan Upadhyay
11Hita and Sukha Ayu Wellbeing Wellness and Happiness IndexDr. Mala Kapadia
12Nyanjanam  Indian Logic Assistance ToolDr. Munish Kumar Mishra
13Yoga and Ayurveda Knowledge Engine based Wellness Technology with Wearable and Mobile appAdinarayanan V
14A Survey of Water Resources of Vidarbha Region Based on Indian Dakargala SystemProf Prasad Gokhale
15Center for shaastric studies In lawProf. (Dr.) Himanshu Pandey
16NIAS IKS Centre on Mathematics, Computation and Information ScienceShailaja D Sharma
17Siksha O Anusandhan IKS CenterNachiketa Khamari Sharma
18Early Science Technology Engineering Education and Mathematics ESTEEM of India Research CenterAshish Karn
19IKS Center for Avadhanakala and Consciousness Studies, Rishihood UniversitySampadananda Mishra
20Dharana- IKS Centre at REVA UniversityDr. Vidya Kumari S
21In vitro evaluation of Antioxidant free radical scavenging activity and Anti Proliferative properties of some indigenous Ayurveda medicinal plants used by selected Tribes groups of Andhra PradeshProf. T V Kattimani

The IKS Centers program is designed to encourage and fund the establishment of IKS Centers across the country to catalyze original research, education, and dissemination of the IKS knowledge.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.

Education and Careers Desk

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More

Tags
first published:March 23, 2022, 08:44 IST