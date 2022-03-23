Ayurveda, Darshanas, Vastu Vidya, Tribal Knowledge Base are among research proposals selected from across India to be supported by The Indian Knowledge System (IKS) Division of the Ministry of Education at All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). There are a total of 13 proposals shortlisted including Kalaripayattu, Dance Traditions, Engineering and Technology, Architecture, Literature, and Food Traditions of Northeast India.

The IKS Division got 120 proposals from institutions across the country to set up IKS Centres and after rigorous peer review of the proposals, 13 were selected for funding. The selected proposals will be funded up to Rs 40 Lakhs over two years.

The AICTE also received 361 research proposals from institutions throughout the country but after a rigorous peer review of the proposals, 14 proposals were selected for funding in six areas including Mathematics and Astronomy, Metallurgy and Material Science and Technology, Chemical Science and Technology, Health, Wellness, and Consciousness studies, Political and Economic Thought, Economics and Foreign Policy, and Arts and Culture.

Advertisement

Additionally, seven proposals were selected as IKS research proposals from the center applications. The proposals will be funded up to Rs 20 Lakhs over two years. The grants will encourage original, serious, and deep scholarly research in the IKS.

Congratulating the winners, Prof. Anil Sahashrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE, said: “I must congratulate all the universities, colleges, and faculty members for making the cut. The grand vision for the IKS Division of the Ministry of Education at AICTE is to initiate a process of training generations of scholars who will show society, the ‘Indian way’ of being, knowing, and doing things. If we want to become the Knowledge Leader in this century and become once again the ‘Vishswavaguru’, we must regain a comprehensive knowledge of our heritage and demonstrate the ‘Indian way’ of acting to the entire world.”

The main objective of these initiatives is to promote research, education, and outreach in the field of IKS at various levels by providing opportunities to scholars and institutions working in related areas to institutionalize IKS research and education.

Selected IKS Center Proposals

S. NO IKS Center Name Institution 1 Center for Excellence in IKS-Chanakya University Chanakya University 2 Center for Ancient History and Culture Jain University, Bengaluru 3 IKS Center for Kalaripayattu and Siddhar Tradition Trinity College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram 4 Noopura Bhramari, Bengaluru Noopura Bhramari (R.) 5 Samvit Research Foundation Samvit Research Foundation 6 IKS at IITBHU Vararanasi IITBHU Varanasi 7 IIT Madras Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems IIT Madras 8 Bharatiya Darshan Kavikulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit University Kavikulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit University, Ramtek 9 Vastuvidya gurukulam Department of culture, Kerala Government 10 AMRITA IKS Centre for Ayurveda, Vyakarana and Darshana Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham 11 Sampurnanand Sanskrit University IKS Center Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Varanasi 12 CTKI –Center for Traditional Knowledge and Informatics Trans Disciplinary Institute for Health Sciences 13 Center for Indian Knowledge Systems- With Special Referene to North East Studies Assam University, Silchar

Selected Research Proposals

S. No Project Title PI Name 1 Demarcation of Ramakatha through Samvaada Dr. M.V.Vishwanath 2 Production of coloured cotton using ancient chemical formulations taken from the Sanskrit text Vishvavallabha Dr. Sharatkumar Variyar 3 Investigation of traditional iron monuments in the central India and understanding their metallurgical origins Eswara Prasad Korimilli 4 Development of Fe-based composite materials mimicking Delhi iron pillars structure Dr. Santosh S. Hosmani 5 An indepth study oriented towards rejuvanation of traditional Sanskrit purana katha akhyana traditions of Kerala Pathakam and Chakyar koothu Sreekanth V 6 Demonstration and Reproduction with Scientific Validation of some Ceramic Materials Knowledge System of Ancient-India Prof. Rajiv Prakash 7 A study and adaption of ancient Indian alloy processing and metallurgical technologies for self-healing and gradient structure applications Dr. Somashekara M A 8 Development and characterization of novel metallic Vajra Lep coating Dr. Vinod Kumar 9 Mathematical modelling and Investigation of vibration and sound characteristics of Indian bowed stringed musical instruments Dr Ashok Kumar Mandal 10 Correlation studies of copper artifacts (2500-200 BCE) from Varanasi region and copper mining and smelting in tribal areas of Singhbhum Chandan Upadhyay 11 Hita and Sukha Ayu Wellbeing Wellness and Happiness Index Dr. Mala Kapadia 12 Nyanjanam Indian Logic Assistance Tool Dr. Munish Kumar Mishra 13 Yoga and Ayurveda Knowledge Engine based Wellness Technology with Wearable and Mobile app Adinarayanan V 14 A Survey of Water Resources of Vidarbha Region Based on Indian Dakargala System Prof Prasad Gokhale 15 Center for shaastric studies In law Prof. (Dr.) Himanshu Pandey 16 NIAS IKS Centre on Mathematics, Computation and Information Science Shailaja D Sharma 17 Siksha O Anusandhan IKS Center Nachiketa Khamari Sharma 18 Early Science Technology Engineering Education and Mathematics ESTEEM of India Research Center Ashish Karn 19 IKS Center for Avadhanakala and Consciousness Studies, Rishihood University Sampadananda Mishra 20 Dharana- IKS Centre at REVA University Dr. Vidya Kumari S 21 In vitro evaluation of Antioxidant free radical scavenging activity and Anti Proliferative properties of some indigenous Ayurveda medicinal plants used by selected Tribes groups of Andhra Pradesh Prof. T V Kattimani

The IKS Centers program is designed to encourage and fund the establishment of IKS Centers across the country to catalyze original research, education, and dissemination of the IKS knowledge.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.