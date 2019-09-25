Ayurvedic Medicine for Treating Dengue to be Launched Within Next 2 Years: Ayush Ministry
It is made of a variety of ayurvedic herbs grown in India and is likely to hit the market within the next two years in the form of a pill.
Representative image
New Delhi: An ayurvedic medicine to treat dengue is undergoing the third and final phase of clinical trials and will be launched within the next two years, a senior official of the Ayush Ministry said on Tuesday.
Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said the research on this was being carried out by Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa and Homoeopathy) Ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
It is made of a variety of ayurvedic herbs grown in India and is likely to hit the market within the next two years in the form of a pill.
"The research is in the third phase (final phase) of clinical trial. It will be done in the next two years. Once finished, this will be the world's first medicine against dengue," he said on the sidelines of a press conference on the achievements of the ministry in the last 100 days.
Details, such as the name of the medicine, how it will be sold - over the counter or through prescription - are yet to be decided. The ICMR and the ministry team will also have to work to standardise the dosage and fix the proportion of each herb used.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Indonesians Are Protesting Against Proposed Bill That Criminalises Extra-Marital Sex
- Remember the Viral 'Blinking Man'? The Real Person Behind is Now Using it For a Good Cause
- Messi Wins FIFA Player of the Year as Ronaldo Skips Ceremony, Megan Rapinoe Bags Women's Honour
- KTM 790 Duke With 105 HP Output Launched In India, Priced at Rs 8.64 Lakh
- Hyderabad Woman Sent to Jail for a Year for Thrashing Toddler Daughter in Drunken State