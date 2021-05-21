Ayush Kadha, Tiffin Boxes: Centre Highlights 14 'Best' Covid Practices Followed by States

In a letter written by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to states, the Centre has highlighted the best practises carried out in various districts and has urged state governments to emulate the same.

Some of the innovations and best practices shared by the districts with the Prime Minister are as follows:

- Establishment and operation of Isolation Centres and Covid Care Centres with the active cooperation of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in Gautam Budh Nagar District of Uttar Pradesh.

- Community engagement at Mohalla level, Village, Block and District level by involving elected representatives and losing candidates of the last election, in promoting prompt isolation and containment measures in Madhya Pradesh.

- Work Site Covid Vaccination Centres and Drive Through Covid Vaccination Centres in Gurugram, Haryana.

- Digital Portal for real-time tracking bed occupancy, oxygen consumption in all 102 hospitals as well as availability of Ambulances in Gurugram, Haryana.

- Effective use of Kashi Covid Response Centre (KCRC) to provide one-stop solution for all Covid related queries of common citizens in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

- Use of Taxi Ambulances in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

- Utilisation of Ayush medicines and Ayush Health Facilities for Covid management in the UT of Chandigarh.

- Distribution of Ayush Kadha in Haat Bazaars of District Janjgir Champa, Chhattisgarh.

- Tiffin Box service at all Covid Care Centres with the help of community engagement in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra.

- Mobile OPD at Block Level to provide non-Covid essential services to villages and provision of “Oxygen Mitra" in each hospital to check oxygen wastage in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

- Door-to-Door testing using both RAT and RT-PCR in rural areas which brought down the positivity from 38% to 2.8% in a period of one month in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh.

- Use of “HIT Covid" App to track and monitor home isolated Covid patients in Patna, Bihar.

- Use of “Oxygen Nurses" to ensure rational use of Oxygen in hospitals in Kerala.

- Use of geographically distributed Oxygen buffer stock manned by senior officers in

Mumbai, Maharashtra.

“Such innovative practices may be replicated by customizing them to suit local needs in your State. You are also requested to share State-specific best practices that are worth emulating," said the letter.

