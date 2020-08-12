INDIA

1-MIN READ

AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Opts for Home Isolation

File photo of Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik.

The minister of state for AYUSH and defence said he opted for self-isolation as he is asymptomatic and added his vitals are within normal limits.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 12, 2020, 7:53 PM IST
Union minister Shripad Y Naik on Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus infection and has opted for home isolation.

The minister of state for AYUSH and defence said he opted for self-isolation as he is asymptomatic and added his vitals are within normal limits.

Naik took to Twitter to inform he was COVID-19 positive.

"I underwent COVID-19 test today & it has turned out as symptomaically positive. My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation. Those who have came in contact with me in last few days are advised to get tested for themselves and take required precautions," he said in his tweet.

