1-MIN READ

AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik to be Discharged from Hospital after Being Treated for Covid-19

Naik, a senior BJP leader is a Lok Sabha MP from the North Goa parliamentary constituency.

Naik was admitted to the private health facility on August 12, after he tested positive for Covid-19. A central team from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences was monitoring the Union Minister's health.

Union Minister of State for Defence and AYUSH Shripad Naik is likely to be discharged later on Saturday, according to a spokesperson for Goa's Manipal Hospital, where Naik is currently admitted to. Naik is undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

"We are discharging Shripad ji today afternoon," Shekhar Salkar, a spokesperson for the hospital said in a statement.

