AYUSH Ministry Proposes 'Dincharya', 'Ratricharya', Leech Therapy to Help Reduce Sports Injuries

The Central government is proposing to take the benefits of Ayurveda to sportspersons through the newly formed Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) Ministry’s All India Institute of Ayurveda.The proposal was prepared in January 2018 and circulated among the stakeholders including the Ministry of Youth Affairs and AYUSH to bring in research for further exploring previously unexplored uses and benefits of Ayurveda, especially its preventive and curative uses.The plan was drawn up by All India Institute of Ayurveda Director, Dr Tanuja Nesari and spells out how Ayurveda can be used to give support to sports persons, with special emphasis on three major domains - preventive, promotive and curative.“There have been attempts to promote Ayurveda in different fields at the state level. But at the Central level, it is the first time that the government is proposing to take alternative medicines to sports persons.” Dr Nesari told News18.She added, “The proposal intends to enhance the performance of sportspersons and bring about holistic development of their mind, body and spirit. This will work in building an attitude of optimism in sportsmen.”According to the proposal, 'Dincharya' (daily regime), 'Ratricharya' (night regime), 'Ritucharya' (seasonal regimes), 'Acharya Rasayana' (ethics and morals), 'Sadvritta' (codes of conduct), 'Trayopasthambha' (three sub-pillars of life), 'Rasayana' (rejuvenating therapies), Yoga and 'Pranayama' are a few of ways through which Ayurveda can be used to prevent almost 50% of the preventable sports injuries.It also added that appropriate selection of persons according to individual sports can reduce probability of strain and injury.“Role of Ayurveda in preventing sports injuries and promoting performance is, as yet, unexplored and un-utilized. Contemporary science extensively focuses upon the cure for sports injuries. Prevention of various soft, hard and special tissue injuries related to sports are least discussed,” the proposal highlighted.Ayurveda in sports medicine covers the human kinesiology, which includes bio mechanic, orthopaedics, strength and conditioning and sports-psychology methods of rehabilitation. According to the proposal, in ancient times, natural and bio enhancers were widely used by Indian warriors to improve their performance during war and from getting tired easily.Expressing concern about the doping trend among sportspersons, the proposal emphasised that "endurance and better performance each time is a dream of every sportsperson. Doping has always been a threat ever since the sports became popular". However, adopting Ayurveda for promoting fitness will ensure natural and safe modalities of enhancing endurance without any performance enhancing drugs.The plan also mentions Ayurvedic 'Mahakashaya' decoctions for target-specific objectives such as 'Brimhaneeya Dashaimani' (helps to build muscle), 'Jeevaneeya Dasaimani' (helps vitalize), 'Balakara Dasaimani' (promoting strength), and Sramahara Dasaimani (Promoting cheer). These natural concoctions are said to have components that can enhance the performance level of an individual.“These drugs are non-steriodal and probably act by increasing the secretion of biological hormones and enzymes,” write the experts. Warm water after an oil massage, followed by exercise are also recommended.The proposal also outlined therapies like 'Burhmana Bastis' (nourishing one's enemas), rice bolus massage. nourishing external 'lepas' or packs, and other therapeutic techniques that help in promoting the physical and mental fitness of an athlete and also in promoting their endurance in sports medicine.”For curative purposes, the Institute proposes to offer 'Abhyanga' therapeutic massage oil to sportspersons, a technique reportedly capable of inducing action at multiple levels in the human body.Ayurvedic principles of 'Marmabhighata'(injuries to vital areas), which could play a role in managing sports injuries and pain, Panchakarma (five purificatory therapies) for wear and tear management were also proposed. Utilization of 'Upanaha' (therapeutic poulitices) and 'Pichu' (therapeutic tampon) were suggested.“Agnikarma therapeutic cauterization and Raktomoshkhana (Therapeutic bloodletting) are also proved to have instant relief in pain management. Jaloukavacharna (leech therapy) exert directly anti-inflammatory and pain killing effects through the components of leech saliva.” the proposal said.