AYUSH Ministry To Organise E-marathon As Part Of Its Immunity Campaign

New Delhi: The Ministry of AYUSH has joined hands with Rajagiri College of Social Sciences and Rajagiri Business School in Kochi to organise a novel e-marathon as part of its three-month-long “Ayush for Immunity” campaign. The campaign would focus on desirable health-promotive and disease preventive steps, the AYUSH ministry said.

Combining technology, physical run, charity and well-ness programmes, this e-event is expected to add positivity and good health to the lives of the participants. This e-marathon is being conducted for the cause of supporting the education of COVID-19-affected children and to enhance the well-being of the participants during the current pandemic crisis, the ministry said.

The theme of the e-marathon is ‘Recharge Mental Health: During and beyond the COVID-19 Pandemic’. The Rajagiri e-marathon is designed to promote physical and mental well-being of the people of all age groups, across geographies. The participants of e-marathon can take part in the event in timings of their choice and at safer places, the ministry said.

They also have a long duration of 10 days at their disposal to complete the running challenges. A well-ness app will integrate the individual running reading of the participants to a central server so that all participants will be connected via the centralised software application.

Participants are required to register their name through “http://emarathon.rajagiri.edu”emarathon.rajagiri.eduwebsite and they will be directed through e-mails on how to go forward. Though the participants need not buy any fitness app for this event, they will need to carry a smartphone or to wear a fitness band while participating in the race. The event will be open from September 28 to October 10. The conclusion of the event will coincide with the ‘vihara’ (active lifestyle) focus of the Ayush for Immunity campaign, which will be spread over the month of October, the statement said.

“This event aims to enhance the social nearness of people while observing physical distance. The event incorporates an entire well-ness campaign with yoga, meditation, webinars and entertainment,” it said. The organisers have announced that the entire registration fees will be donated to 50 children in Mumbai, who lost their parents to COVID-19. Childline India Foundation will facilitate this charity to procure learning devices. Around 8,000 participants from India and abroad are expected to join this novel event.

