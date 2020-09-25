AYUSH Ministry's Yoga Break' Protocol Resumes

New Delhi: Activities for promoting the Yoga Break protocol of the Ministry of AYUSH, which were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resumed from Friday, the ministry said. The five-minute protocol is intended to introduce people at the workplace to Yoga, and also help them to take a break from the work schedule and to refresh and re-focus, it said.

Yoga is an ancient Indian discipline intended to bring balance and well-being of individuals to the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual dimensions. “Due to the change in working habits, particularly on the computer and continuously sitting for long hours, the majority of the workforce is feeling work stress. Such stress may decrease the focus at work which may further hamper their efficiency and effectiveness,” the ministry said.

The Ministry of AYUSH in association with the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) had developed five minutes yoga break protocol to de-stress, refresh and re-focus the workers at the workplace in 2019. The protocol developed by a group of eminent Yoga experts contains stretching exercises like Tadasana, Kati Chakrasana, among others, and Nadisodhana Bhramari Pranayama and Dhyana.

The protocol was initially launched on a trial basis in January and was found to be effective, based on an analysis of feedback of participants. The AYUSH Ministry resumed the demonstration and practice of the Yoga Break (Y-Break) protocol on Friday at the AYUSH Bhavanand MDNIY campuses in Delhi, the ministry said.

“Taking account of the currently prevailing health emergency, additional emphasis was laid on breathing exercise (pranayama), in view of its effectiveness in increasing the lungs’ capacity,” it said. The demonstration and training will continue for 10 minutes daily in the lawns of AYUSH Bhavan and participants from various offices in the vicinity have enlisted themselves to join it.Strict adherence to the norms of social distancing and other guidelines of the government are being ensured, the ministry said.

The AYUSH Ministry will extend this facility free of cost to the staff and officers of various offices situated in GPO Complex, INA, New Delhi, in the coming weeks, it said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor