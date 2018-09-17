AYUSH NET 2018 Registration Begins 20th September, Exam on 13th November 2018

AYUSH NET 2018 Registration is scheduled to begin on 20th September 2018 on the official website of Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) - ccras.nic.in/.The AYUSH National Eligibility Test (NET) 2018 online exam will be organized on 13th November 2018 at Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Guwahati, by the CCRAS for candidates seeking admissions to Ph.D courses that come under the aegis of Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy (CCRYN), Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM), Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS) and Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH).The selected candidates will be awarded Senior Research Fellowship (SRF) in the relevant Ph.D programme. The last day to register online is 3rd October 2018 and CCRAS will release the list of candidates who will be selected to appear for AYUSH NET 2018 exam on 8th October 2018.Online Registration Begins – 20th September 2018Online Registration Ends – 3rd October 2018Last date to pay Exam Fee – 4th October 2018Release of Admit Card – 23rd October 2018AYUSH NET 2018 Exam Day – 13th November 2018Part-I – Aptitude based questionsPart-II – Subject based questionsThe applicant must possess MD/ MS degree in relevant AYUSH streams or must be a Graduate with 5 years of experience in Yoga/Naturopathy.The applicant must fall below the upper age limit of 32years as on 1st January 2019.General: Rs.1000SC/ ST/ PH/OBC: Rs.250