Ayushman Bharat LIVE: PM Narendra Modi Rolls Out 'World's Largest Healthcare Scheme' in Ranchi, Distributes PMJAY, 'Swasthya' Cards to Beneficiaries

Ayushman Bharat launch LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out the Centre's flagship Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Mission (AB-NHPM), which is set to benefit 10 crore families. Terming September 23 a 'historic day', PM Modi said that the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) is a big step towards providing good quality and accessible healthcare to the poor of India.
The Prime Minister said that nowhere in the world has anyone even though about launching a scheme of this magnitude, adding that the beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat, at an estimated 55 crore, would be greater than the population of the European Union as well as the combined population of United States, Canada and Mexico. Modi attacked the previous governments for using poor for electoral gains only and said he understood the aspirations of the poor as he himself grew up in poverty.
Read More
Sep 23, 2018 2:32 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi ends his speech with chants of 'Ayushman Bharat.
ये योजना कितनी व्यापक है इसका अनुमान इसी बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि
कैंसर,
दिल की बीमारी,
किडनी और लीवर की बीमारी,
डायबटीज समेत 1300 से अधिक बीमारियों का इलाज शामिल है।
इन गंभीर बीमारियों का इलाज सरकारी ही नहीं बल्कि अनेक प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में भी किया जा सकेगा: PM
"Those hospital which will provide benefits to the poor under the scheme, especially hospitals in rural areas, will receive rewards and advantages by the government. Our government is also making efforts in preventive healthcare like the swachch bharat scheme, toilet scheme, which will help prevent diseases and efforts are being taken to free India of malnutrition," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Sep 23, 2018 2:21 pm (IST)
"One can visit mera.pmjay.gov.in or call up the helpline (14555) to check their enrolment.," Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking people to remember the helpline number.
Agar aap America, Canada aur Mexico, in tino deshon ki aabadi ko bhi jod dein, to unki kul sankhya is yojana ke labharthiyon ki sankhya ke karib hi hogi: PM Narendra Modi at launch of healthcare scheme Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) in Jharkhand's Ranchi pic.twitter.com/67zwkw0Fxq
From Indira Gandhi's 'Gareebi Hatao' to Empowernment of Poor, Modi Takes a Leap With Ayushman Bharat | "Those who chant the name of poor, had they done something concrete for them 50 years ago, the needy's situation would have been different. I have lived in poverty and have come out of it and I have lived with 'swabhiman' (self-respect) with which a poor lives. It helps poor fight their situation. But they never realised a poor man's pain. But now our country is racing to get rid of poverty. And this has only been possible because we focused on empowerment of poor. Even in Asian Games, those who have brought us medals are children who have spent their childhood in villages, in poverty. But when they got an opportunity, they brought medals for the country. Instead of vote bank politicis, they should have concentrated on empowerment of poor," says PM Narendra Modi in a veiled attack on Congress.
Sep 23, 2018 2:09 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembers Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar on his birth anniversary. "I am confident that in the days to come, people working in the medical field will bring out new schemes based on this health cover that has been provided today," he says.
Sep 23, 2018 2:08 pm (IST)
"Today, even while launching Ayushman Bharat scheme, I was praying to God for the health and wellness of my countrymen. I want everyone to remain healthy. But if a medical situation arises, my country's poor can also afford all those facilities which a wealthy man is able to avail," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi after launching Ayushman Bharat scheme.
Sep 23, 2018 2:02 pm (IST)
"We are committed to implementing PM's revolutionary plans on ground. The Ayushman Bharat PMJAY is a cashless and paperless scheme. It is the larger platform for Digital India and will prove to be a game changer for healthcare in India," says JP Nadda.
Sep 23, 2018 2:01 pm (IST)
"People are giving different names to the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Some are calling it 'Modicare', others are calling it scheme for poor. But for me, it is an opportunity to serve the people. In no other country has such a huge scheme being doled out on government money. The number of people covered under the scheme are equal to the entire population of United Union, also of America, Mexico Canada," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Sep 23, 2018 1:57 pm (IST)
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat launches Ayushman Bharat scheme in his scheme.
PM Modi addresses Ranchi Gathering | Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the gathering at Prabhat Tara maidan in Ranchi after launching Ayushman Bharat scheme.
Sep 23, 2018 1:42 pm (IST)
Loopholes in Ayushman Bharat Scheme | The shortage of workforce is one of the most important reason why there is a non-availability of health services (especially curative) in remote areas. According to the National Health Profile (2018), one allopathic government doctor in India, on an average, attends to a population of 11,000 people. This is 11 times more than the WHO recommended a doctor-population ratio of 1:1,000. Further, there is an unequal development of health infrastructure and under-developed health facilities in many states. The situation is worst in Bihar where one doctor serves a population of 28,391 people, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 19,962 patients per doctor. Meanwhile, another grave area of concern is the inadequate number of hospitals: a total of 23,582 hospitals having 7,10,761 beds is abysmally low in a country with 1.3 billion population. On an average, a government hospital bed caters to 1,908 people in India. The situation, again, is worst in Bihar where 8,789 share a bed; in Jharkhand, the ratio stands at 6,502:1.
Sep 23, 2018 1:40 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of Medical Colleges in Chaibasa and Koderma.
"World's largest healthcare scheme is here now in India. Government led by PM Narendra Modi brings a comprehensive healthcare scheme for more than 10 Crore families, who will get upto Rs. 5 Lakh per year for hospital treatments," tweets Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
Prime minister Narendra Modi has arrived at Prabhat Tara Maidan in Ranchi to launch the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. Health Minister JP Nadda is addressing the gathering at the moment. "The scheme will deliver change. Half of the people who could not afford to go to a private hospital will now have that opportunity. However, there will be many challenges initially but I am sure the scheme will succeed because the intention is good," says Devi Prasad Shetty chairman of Narayana Hospital.
Sep 23, 2018 1:08 pm (IST)
Ayushman Bharat in Maharashtra | Devendra Fadnavis Government also launched PM-JAY at Sahyadri Guest House today.
PM-JAY launch is scheduled today at Ranchi. An estimated 12,000 crores will be spent under this mission with 60% being borne by the Centre & 40% by state. Beneficiaries can avail hospitalization treatment for 1350 identified diseases, tweets National Health Agency.
PM-JAY launch is scheduled today at Ranchi. An estimated 12,000 crores will be spent under this mission with 60% being borne by the Centre & 40% by state. Beneficiaries can avail hospitalization treatment for 1350 identified diseases. #AyushmanBharathttps://t.co/9LEBBT36jn
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to roll out the Centre's flagship Ayushman Bharat scheme, here's one-stop guide to all your queries regarding the 'world's largest healthcare programme'.
Sep 23, 2018 12:53 pm (IST)
PM Modi Arrives in Ranchi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at Ranchi airport along with health minister JP Nadda. The two were welcome by Jharkhand governor Draupadi Murmu and CM Raghubar Das. PM Modi is now heading towards the venue from where he will launch the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.
Sep 23, 2018 12:06 pm (IST)
Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das on Sunday said that it was a matter of pride for the state that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Ayushman Bharat scheme for the land of Birsa Munda.
JP Nadda Thanks PM Modi for Ayushman Bharat | Union minister for health and family welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Ayushman Bharat scheme (Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana), which he said will change the conditions and direction of health services in country.
Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji will launch #AyushmanBharat - PMJAY from Ranchi, Today. The biggest insurance scheme which will cover around 10.74 Cr Families.
I thank Hon PM for PMJAY, which will change the conditions & direction of Health services in country.
आज का दिन देश के लिए ऐतिहासिक है आज सुबह 11:30 बजे आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी ग़रीबों के लिए स्वास्थ्य सुरक्षा प्रदान करने वाली विश्व की सबसे बड़ी हेल्थ केअर स्कीम "आयुष्मान भारत - राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य सुरक्षा योजना" का देशव्यापी शुभारम्भ करने वाले है।
Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme, a ray of hope for low income group people, who are often forced to sell off their belongings to the pay the medical bills. Here's a video by Health Ministry, which shows the benefits of the scheme.
Ayushman Bharat to be World's largest Health Insurance Initiative: Provides comprehensive health coverage up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year, to around 50 crore people, Press Information Bureau tweeted ahead of the launch of Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Anupriya Patel, an MP from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, said that no one shall remain deprived of health facilities due to lack of money after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the Ayushman Bharat scheme. She also congratulated Health Minister JP Nadda on the occasion.
Terming September 23 a 'historic day', Prime Minister Narendra said that the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) is a big step towards providing good quality and accessible healthcare to the poor of India. He added that over 10 crore families will benefit from this scheme.
Today is a historic day for India! We are launching the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), which is a big step towards providing good quality and accessible healthcare to the poor of India. Over 10 crore families will benefit from this scheme.
The prime minister, who arrived at Ranchi airport along with health minister JP Nadda earlier in the day, was welcomed by Jharkhand governor Draupadi Murmu and CM Raghubar Das.
A 'safe house' was constructed at the new terminal of the Ranchi airport. In case Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to spend time at the airport due to security reasons, he will be accommodated in the safe house, which is basically the airport's VIP lounge sanitised by officers and packed with all the commodities of need. According to a newspaper report, Special Protection Group (SPG) has been making preparations for the PM's arrival and security. According to airport officials, a rehearsal for smooth departure of PM's cavalcade from the airport was conducted at the old fire gate of the old terminal.
The state government has already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Insurance Company Ltd to provide medical facilities to the beneficiaries. Chief Minister Raghubar Das said that his government is mulling to include all the people under health insurance cover as 85% of the state population will already be benefiting under the scheme and he would like the remaining 15% to also be included. The beneficiaries in Jharkhand also received a two-page customised letter from the prime minister this morning, outlining the importance and benefits of the project.
Besides Jharkhand, the scheme will also be launched in Himachal Pradesh today by BJP lawmaker Shanta Kumar and Himachal Food Supply Minister Kishan Kapoor. As many as 30 states and Union Territories have signed MoUs with the Centre and will implement the programme over the next two to three months, after its launch on Sunday. Remaining states and UTs which include Telangana, Odisha, Delhi, Kerala and Punjab have not signed, so the scheme will not be implemented there till they come on board.
The ambitious scheme, renamed the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan (PMJAY), aims to provide a coverage of Rs five lakh per family annually, benefiting more than 10.74 crore poor families for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation through a network of Empanelled Health Care Providers.
The scheme will provide cashless and paperless access to services for the beneficiary at the point of service. It will help reduce expenditure for hospitalisations which impoverishes people and will help mitigate the financial risk arising out of catastrophic health episodes. Eligible people can avail the benefits in government and listed private hospitals. "71st Round of National Sample Survey Organization (NSSO) has found 85.9 per cent of rural households and 82 per cent of urban households have no access to healthcare insurance/assurance.
"More than 17 per cent of Indian population spend at least 10 per cent of household budgets for health services. Catastrophic healthcare related expenditure pushes families into debt. More than 24 per cent households in rural India and 18 per cent population in urban area have met their healthcare expenses through some sort of borrowing," an official statement said.
The scheme will target poor, deprived rural families and identified occupational category of urban workers' families, 8.03 crore in rural and 2.33 crore in urban areas, as per the latest Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) data. It will cover around 50 crore people. The entitlement is being decided on the basis of deprivation criteria in the SECC database. The beneficiaries are identified based on the deprivation categories (D1, D2, D3, D4, D5, and D7) identified under the SECC database for rural areas. For the urban areas, the 11 occupational criteria will determine entitlement.
In addition, the Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojna (RSBY) beneficiaries in states where it is active are also included. There is no cap on family size and age in the scheme, ensuring that nobody is left out. One would only need to establish one's identity to avail benefits under the scheme and it could be through Aadhaar card or election ID card or ration card. Having an Aadhaar card is not mandatory. In case of hospitalisation, members of the beneficiary families do not need to pay anything under the scheme, provided one goes to a government or an empanelled private hospital.
"The objectives are to reduce out of pocket hospitalisation expenses, fulfil unmet needs and improve access of identified families to quality inpatient care and day care surgeries," the statement stated. The National Health Agency (NHA), the apex body implementing the AB-NHPM, has launched a website and a helpline number to help prospective beneficiaries check if their name is there in the final list. One can visit mera.pmjay.gov.in or call up the helpline (14555) to check their enrolment. A beneficiary needs to key in his or her mobile number, which is verified through an OTP and then complete the KYC (know your customer) online without any need for human interface with other documents.
Each empanelled hospital will have an 'Ayushman Mitra' to assist patients and will coordinate with beneficiaries and the hospital. They will run a help desk, check documents to verify the eligibility and enrolment to the scheme. All the beneficiaries will be given letters having QR codes which will be scanned and a demographic authentication conducted for identification and to verify his or her eligibility to avail the benefits of the scheme. The Health Ministry has included 1,354 packages in the scheme under which treatment for coronary bypass, knee replacements and stenting, among others, would be provided at 15-20 per cent cheaper rates than the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).
Modi had announced the launch of the scheme from ramparts of the Red Fort during his Independence day speech. As many as 30 states and Union Territories have signed MoUs with the Centre and will implement the programme over the next two to three months, after its launch Sunday. Remaining states and UTs which include Telangana, Odisha, Delhi, Kerala and Punjab have not signed, so the scheme will not be implemented there till they come on board.
So far 15,686 applications for hospital empanelment have been received and over 8,735 hospitals, both public and private, have been empanelled for the scheme. "The prime minister will launch the scheme on September 23 but effectively it will become operational from September 25 on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay," said Niti Aayog member V K Paul, who is the chief architect of the scheme. He said in the current fiscal, the burden on the Centre is likely to be around Rs 3,500 crore. Billed as the world's largest government healthcare programme, it will be funded with 60 per cent contribution coming from the Centre and remaining from the states.
"We have received applications from 15,000 hospitals for being empanelled...Out of this half, that means 7,500 applications for empanelment are private hospitals," Paul said. Detailed guidelines have been prepared to address the issues around potential fraudulent activities that could be committed by any individual or organisation. Pilot launch of the scheme has started and it involves over 1280 hospitals.