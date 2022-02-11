Ayushman Bharat: You Can Now Generate Your Aadhaar-Like Unique Health ID Via Aarogya Setu App

The central government on Friday announced that all the users of the Aarogya Setu app will now be able generate a unique Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) number using it. The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) has currently generated 16.4 crore ABHA numbers and Aarogya Setu app will help amplify this further, said the National Health Authority (NHA) in a statement.

As part of the move, over 21.4 crore users can generate their 14-digit unique ABHA numbers and use the ABHA number to link their existing and new medical records including doctor prescriptions, lab reports, hospital records etc. and also share these records with registered health professionals and health service providers and also access other digital health services whilst maintaining a common pool of medical history.

“Aarogya Setu has played a pivotal role amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This has resulted in a wide usage of the mobile application. As vaccination helps us fight this pandemic, it was essential to repurpose this widely used digital public good,” said Dr R S Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority (NHA).

“With the integration of Aarogya Setu with ABDM, we will now be able to make the benefits of ABDM available to the users of Aarogya Setu and enable them to join the digital health ecosystem, with their due consent. Creation of ABHA is the start, and we would soon roll out the functionality to view your digital health records as well,” he added.

Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, said: “With ABHA, Aarogya Setu has enabled an important consent-based option for the citizens which will help them access their personal health record and useful services from the national digital health system.”

Here’s How to Generate ABHA Number:

• The user can generate their ABHA number using their Aadhaar number and some basic demographic details like Name, Year of Birth (or Date of Birth), Gender and address (auto-populated once the user authenticates via Aadhaar OTP).

• If the user does not wish to use their Aadhaar, they can use their Driving License or Mobile Number to generate the ABHA number.

• The ABHA number can be generated from: https://abdm.gov.in/ or the ABHA app

