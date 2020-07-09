Ayushmann Khurrana | An Indispensable Star For India's Middle Class

Ayushmann Khurrana won hearts as the Roadies winner. He was successful in expanding his fan base by being an



entertaining VJ/host. He made heads turn by being a promising newcomer, a gifted singer and a bankable star. And in the process proved there is virtually nothing that he hasn’t done to entertain his fans. The National Award winning actor has had the longest running purple patch in the form of an incredible career from Vicky Donor to Dream Girl, and continues to impress everyone with his great instinct to pick up right films. And this has been possible for him because he thinks the “trick to win over the audience is to be one of them”.



Read on to know how he symbolizes the very essence of middle class India.



Films Reflect The Middle Class Mindset

The VJ-turned actor kicked off his career with a film which he had him play a sperm donor and followed it up with a film based on erectile dysfunction and starred in 'Badhaai Ho', which dealt with middle-aged parental pregnancy, and was recently seen in Article 15. So he has clearly been very conscious of taking up projects that taken on prejudices that exist in the society. And the fact that he is born and brought up in North India, he understands the milieu pretty well, inherently acquainted with the typical middle class mindset, and is successful in drawing humour from the hypocrisy and shame that exists here. Shame in accepting the concept of sperm donation, phallic issues and parental pregnancy.















Cashed In On Average Look & Ordinary Mannerisms



He has done theater, street theater and radio. He is in touch with the lowest common denominator and understand the psyche. It is this that makes him incredibly special and of rare shelf life. And each time he appears on the screen he picks up mannerisms that make his characters – from emasculated to insecure - so relatable.







Even though he is a sucker for quirky bow ties, he doesn’t let his characters become a victim of fashion. The right fit, the right spirit and the right sense of aesthetics rule when in comes to playing his characters. And we are really glad he hasn’t done any of those glossy KJo productions which has characters looking so unreal in reality.







Shuddh Desi Locations Strike Back

In his films, the Big Ben, the Thames, the Eiffel Tower and London Eye is never seen as a prop. His films can cater to a larger audience, because they are set in real location. For instance, in Andhadhun, Ayushmanns house is located at Prabhat Road and Tabu's swanky apartment in Magarpatta, the movie beautifully capture the essence of Pune. Ypu could also catch glimpses of Cafe Goodluck and of course the Khadki underpass where Tabu gets kidnapped.



Similarly, he has filmed four of his films in Delhi- which he calls as his second home. So Dilli ki sadkein, area likes Lodhi Colony, Nanakpura market, Bangla saheb Gurudwara.

The setting of the story of Dum Laga KE Haisha in Haridwar-Rishikesh added a more rooted emotion to the narrative.



In a nutshell, every location gives an authentic feel to the film and lends to its flavor. It is integral to the story of the film, so much so that it is almost like a character.

At a time when glamour continues to supersede talent, actors like Ayushamnn Khurrana are incredibly special and of a rare shelf life. He doesn’t strive to be in news. And no matter how often we see him on screen, we just can't have enough.