On Day of Release, Ayushmann Khurrana's Gay Rom-Com Catches Trump's Eyes, Calls Movie 'Great'
Trump's praise for the film comes ahead of his February 24 visit to India.
Combination photo of Donald Trump and movie 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan'
Washington/New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana's gay rom-com 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan' seems to have caught the eyes of US President Donald Trump, who on Friday called the storyline 'great'.
Trump's reaction on Twitter came after gay rights campaigner Peter Tatchell tweeted, saying: "India: A new #Bollywood rom-com featuring a gay romance is hoping to win over older people, following the decriminalisation of homosexuality. Hurrah! http://ow.ly/mcQs50yro76 @TheQueerAsia @beinglgbti @cadrsunilgupta @NazProjectLdn (sic)."
Great! https://t.co/eDf8ltInmH— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2020
Using a light touch to explain complicated situation of being a gay in India, writer-director Hitesh Kewalya has spun humour into the most serious and dramatic situations. The movie has been winning accolades since its release on February 21.
The film's 'normal' treatment of the gay character, and Ayushmann's assertive performance is a victory in itself.
Trump's praise for the film comes ahead of his February 24 visit to India. In Ahmedabad, he will address the 'Namaste Trump' event jointly with Modi at the newly built Motera cricket stadium.
