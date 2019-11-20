Ayyappa Pilgrim from Mumbai Dies after Darshan at Sabarimala Shrine

Sabarimala: A 76-year-old Ayyappa devotee from Mumbai, who was returning after darshan at the Sabarimala pilgrimage, died following a heart attack at 1 am on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased, MV Balan, from Chembur was being taken on a 'dolly' when he complained of chest pain.

Though he was rushed to an emergency medical centre at marakkottam and later to the appachimedu cardiac care centre, his life could not be saved, police said.

The dolly system at Sabarimala is a carriage system for elderly devotees and those with physical disabilities who would be unable to trek the hill shrine. They are carried by four people on a chair tied to two poles.

