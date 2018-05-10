English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Azaadi Will Never Happen, You Can’t Fight Army': Bipin Rawat Tells Kashmiri Youth
General Rawat said that the people are "inciting security forces by pelting stones at them to disrupt the operations…they are inciting security forces to become more aggressive".
New Delhi: Expressing his concern over Kashmiri youth ‘picking up gun’, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has said that we need to tell the youth ‘azaadi will never happen’ as one cannot ‘fight the Army’.
In an interview to The Indian Express, General Rawat said, “I want to tell Kashmiri youth that Azaadi isn’t possible. It won’t happen. Don’t get carried away unnecessarily. Why are you picking up weapons? We will always fight those who seek Azadi, those who want to secede. (Azadi) is not going to happen, never”.
The Army chief said that he is concerned about the youth, who are misled and told that picking up guns is the “path to bring azaadi”.
Rawat further said that he doesn’t attach much importance to the number of militants who are killed in encounters with the Army. “These numbers don’t matter to me because I know this cycle will continue. There are fresh recruitments happening. I only want to stress that all this is futile, nothing is going to be achieved by them. You can’t fight the Army”.
The Army chief’s comment drew mixed reactions from the experts with former interlocutor M M Ansari telling CNN-News18 that he agrees with Rawat and the Army has to fight out any “outside aggression”. On the other hand, J&K State Sports Council secretary Waheed-Ur-Rehman Para said that the “narrative of defeating the youth of Kashmir is wrong”.
Supporting Rawat's statement, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy said that "this is the language the militants, who are promoting children to throw stone, understand".
"We have enough forces to maintain and retain Kashmir, and also recover the portion which Pakistan has occupied," Swamy said.
In the IE interview, General Rawat also said he is perturbed by the killings. “We don’t enjoy it. But if you want to fight us, then we will fight you with all our force. Kashmiris have to understand that the SFs (security forces) haven’t been so brutal — look at Syria and Pakistan. They use tanks and air power in similar situations. Our troops have been trying their level best to avoid any civilian casualty despite huge provocation,’’ he said. “I know that the youth are angry. But attacking security forces, throwing stones at us isn’t the way”.
He defined the challenge as one to break this cycle so that calm returns. “I don’t understand why people are coming out in huge numbers to disrupt our operations. Who is inciting them? If they want that the militants aren’t killed, they should go and tell them to come out without their weapons so that nobody is killed,’’ he said. “Let anyone of them say — mein le kay aata hun (I will bring him out). We will halt our operation. We can’t allow people to disrupt our operations and help terrorists to flee”.
Instead, General Rawat said that the people are “inciting security forces by pelting stones at them to disrupt the operations…they are inciting security forces to become more aggressive.’’
Also Watch
In an interview to The Indian Express, General Rawat said, “I want to tell Kashmiri youth that Azaadi isn’t possible. It won’t happen. Don’t get carried away unnecessarily. Why are you picking up weapons? We will always fight those who seek Azadi, those who want to secede. (Azadi) is not going to happen, never”.
The Army chief said that he is concerned about the youth, who are misled and told that picking up guns is the “path to bring azaadi”.
Rawat further said that he doesn’t attach much importance to the number of militants who are killed in encounters with the Army. “These numbers don’t matter to me because I know this cycle will continue. There are fresh recruitments happening. I only want to stress that all this is futile, nothing is going to be achieved by them. You can’t fight the Army”.
The Army chief’s comment drew mixed reactions from the experts with former interlocutor M M Ansari telling CNN-News18 that he agrees with Rawat and the Army has to fight out any “outside aggression”. On the other hand, J&K State Sports Council secretary Waheed-Ur-Rehman Para said that the “narrative of defeating the youth of Kashmir is wrong”.
Supporting Rawat's statement, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy said that "this is the language the militants, who are promoting children to throw stone, understand".
"We have enough forces to maintain and retain Kashmir, and also recover the portion which Pakistan has occupied," Swamy said.
In the IE interview, General Rawat also said he is perturbed by the killings. “We don’t enjoy it. But if you want to fight us, then we will fight you with all our force. Kashmiris have to understand that the SFs (security forces) haven’t been so brutal — look at Syria and Pakistan. They use tanks and air power in similar situations. Our troops have been trying their level best to avoid any civilian casualty despite huge provocation,’’ he said. “I know that the youth are angry. But attacking security forces, throwing stones at us isn’t the way”.
He defined the challenge as one to break this cycle so that calm returns. “I don’t understand why people are coming out in huge numbers to disrupt our operations. Who is inciting them? If they want that the militants aren’t killed, they should go and tell them to come out without their weapons so that nobody is killed,’’ he said. “Let anyone of them say — mein le kay aata hun (I will bring him out). We will halt our operation. We can’t allow people to disrupt our operations and help terrorists to flee”.
Instead, General Rawat said that the people are “inciting security forces by pelting stones at them to disrupt the operations…they are inciting security forces to become more aggressive.’’
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
-
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV Officially Unveiled, Named After Largest Diamond Ever [Video]
- Virat Kohli to Miss Opening T20I Against Ireland as per Surrey Deal
- Australia Skipper Tim Paine Denies Rift With David Warner
- New Ford EcoSport Titanium S Leaked Before Launch, To Bring Back EcoBoost Engine – See Pics
- Xiaomi Redmi S2 With 18:9 Display, Dual-Cameras, A 16MP Selfie Camera Launched at Rs 10,500