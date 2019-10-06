Azaan at ‘Secular’ Durga Puja Pandal in Kolkata Irks VHP, Complaint Filed against Organisers

Kolkata: Organisers of a ‘secular’ Durga Puja in Kolkata have landed in a controversy after a video of them allegedly playing Azaan (Muslim call for prayers) in a Pandal sparked outrage on Social media. A local lawyer has approached the city police seeking action against the organisers.

According to a report by Indian Express, a local lawyer namely, Santanu Singha, has submitted a police complaint against organisers of Beliaghata 33 Pally Durga Puja pandal. The lawyer, in his complaint, has named ten people, including the club secretary of the puja pandal.

The complainant, who says he got the video from Vishwa Hindu Parishad, alleges organisers have categorically involved in disturbing the peace and tranquillity in West Bengal by allowing to run Azaan in the Durga Puja Pandal. He claimed the accused have intentionally played Azaan and has hit the sentiments of Hindus.

The puja organisers, on the other hand, said their Puja theme is aimed at spreading peace among religions and the issue is being politicised unnecessarily.

The organisers said that they have selected the theme ‘Amra ek, eka noye’ (we are together not alone) this year to show that that humanity is above all religions adding they have used models of church, temple and mosque to demonstrate the theme.

