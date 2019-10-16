Sellers Threaten Boycott after Unpacking Apples from Kashmir With 'Azadi', 'Burhan Wani' Written on Them
Led by the president of Kathua wholesale market, sellers held protests and raised anti-Pakistan and anti-terrorist slogans.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Jammu: Kashmir apples with messages like "We want freedom", "I luv Burhan Wani", and "Zakir Musa come back" written on them were found in boxes bought by fruit sellers in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, prompting police to probe the matter.
The fruit sellers on Wednesday threatened to boycott apples from Kashmir if the government fails to take action as people are refusing to purchase them due to these messages. The sellers opened the boxes purchased from the wholesale market here only to find the messages written on the fruits with black marker.
Led by president of Kathua wholesale market Rohit Gupta, sellers here held protests and raised anti-Pakistan and anti-terrorist slogans.
"The boxes were from Kashmir and the messages were written in English and Urdu," Gupta said, demanding that the government and police take strict action against those behind this.
The police, meanwhile, have launched a probe and met all fruit sellers in this regard. "We have started investigation into it," said Deputy Superintendent of Police Majid.
