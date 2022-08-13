CHANGE LANGUAGE
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: 1 Crore Students Sing Patriotic Songs, Set World Record in Rajasthan

IANS

Last Updated: August 13, 2022, 08:15 IST

Jaipur, India

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Nearly one crore children studying from class 9 to 12 from all over the state simultaneously sang six patriotic songs for 25 minutes. (IANS Photo)

Several students from across districts sang patriotic songs simultaneously as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign to celebrate the occasion of 75th Independence day in India.

Nearly one crore school children in Rajasthan created a world record by singing patriotic songs at the same time under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign to celebrate the occasion of 75th Independence day in India.

These students from different districts across the state sang patriotic songs simultaneously from 10:15 to 10:40 a.m.

The main event took place at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur in the presence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot along with 26,000 school children of the state capital. This achievement of children has been accorded a place in the World Book of Records.

Pawan Kumar Goel, Additional Chief Secretary, Rajasthan Education Department, said that 67,000 government and 50,000 private schools of the state were included in this singing programme.

Nearly one crore children studying from class 9 to 12 from all over the state simultaneously sang six patriotic songs for 25 minutes, Goel added.

first published:August 13, 2022, 08:15 IST
last updated:August 13, 2022, 08:15 IST