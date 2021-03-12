Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav: 75-week Celebrations of 75th Year of Independence

August 15 next year will mark 75 years of freedom for India from the British rule and to celebrate this milestone, the Central government has proposed several programmes and events for the occasion.

The Centre will be inaugurating the curtain-raiser activities of ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ or India@75 on Friday, March 12, exactly 75 weeks prior to August 15, 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the curtain raiser and flag off the Freedom March or ‘Padyatra’ from Sabarmati Ashram, in Ahmedabad. March 12 also marks the day when Mahatma Gandhi began his famous salt march protest against a new salt tax imposed by the Britishers in 1930.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) statement, “the Prime Minister will also launch various other cultural and digital initiatives for the India@75 celebrations and will also address the gathering at Sabarmati Ashram.”

The Prime Minister also took to his Twitter handle to announce the commencement of Amrit Mahotsav.

Today’s #AmritMahotsav programme begins from Sabarmati Ashram, from where the Dandi March began. The March had a key role in furthering a spirit of pride and Aatmanirbharta among India’s people. Going #VocalForLocal is a wonderful tribute to Bapu and our great freedom fighters.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2021

The mega event will be around India’s freedom struggle, ideas, achievements, actions and resolve at 75. They have been decided as the five pillars to celebrate 75 years of Independence. The Central government ministries and associated departments are planning their own schedule and programmes for each of the following 75 weeks and are pulling out all stops, according to a Mint report.

The programmes lined-up will focus on high points of social, cultural, scientific and technological aspects in the country’s post-independence journey. They will also cover policy initiatives that have helped the country grow domestically and on the international stage.

According to a Hindustan Times report, PM Modi on Wednesday urged the Members of Parliament and all public representatives to take part in the ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ to mark 75 years of Independence.