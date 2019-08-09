Azam Khan Was Rusticated from AMU for Trying to Enter Female Ward in Hospital: Shia Cleric

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, who was recently made to apologise for his derogatory behaviour towards a presiding officer in the Lok Sabha, was rusticated from the Aligarh Muslim University in 1975 for allegedly misbehaving with a woman.

Azam Khan was then pursuing Master of Laws (LLM) and was also the secretary of the Aligarh Muslim University Student Union (AMUSU) at the time when the action was taken against him.

According to wellknown Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawwad, Khan forcibly tried to enter the female ward at a local hospital following which he was expelled for a year.

"The university set up an inquiry committee and he was found guilty. Eventually, he was expelled on October 6, 1975," the cleric said.

The same year, Azam Khan went to jail during Emergency.

Azam Khan has been facing charges of using derogatory remarks against BJP leader Jaya Prada, apart from charges of land grabbing and theft of books in Rampur.

