Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Azam Khan Was Rusticated from AMU for Trying to Enter Female Ward in Hospital: Shia Cleric

Azam Khan was then pursuing Master of Laws (LLM) and was also the secretary of the Aligarh Muslim University Student Union (AMUSU) at the time when the action was taken against him.

IANS

Updated:August 9, 2019, 11:05 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Azam Khan Was Rusticated from AMU for Trying to Enter Female Ward in Hospital: Shia Cleric
File photo of former UP minister Azam Khan
Loading...

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, who was recently made to apologise for his derogatory behaviour towards a presiding officer in the Lok Sabha, was rusticated from the Aligarh Muslim University in 1975 for allegedly misbehaving with a woman.

Azam Khan was then pursuing Master of Laws (LLM) and was also the secretary of the Aligarh Muslim University Student Union (AMUSU) at the time when the action was taken against him.

According to wellknown Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawwad, Khan forcibly tried to enter the female ward at a local hospital following which he was expelled for a year.

"The university set up an inquiry committee and he was found guilty. Eventually, he was expelled on October 6, 1975," the cleric said.

The same year, Azam Khan went to jail during Emergency.

Azam Khan has been facing charges of using derogatory remarks against BJP leader Jaya Prada, apart from charges of land grabbing and theft of books in Rampur.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram