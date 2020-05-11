INDIA

1-MIN READ

Azam Khan's Wife Fractures Her Shoulder After Falling in Sitapur Jail Bathroom

Azam Khan's wife Tazeen Fatma (Photo Credit: @ANINewsUP)

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, wife Tazeen Fatma and son Abdullah are undergoing jail terms for forging a birth certificate of later.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 11, 2020, 9:28 AM IST
Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan's wife Tazeen Fatma has fractured her shoulder after falling in the bathroom of Sitapur District Jail, officials said on Sunday.

Fatma, an SP MLA in Uttar Pradesh assembly, suffered the fracture on May 8 when she slipped in the bathroom, the official said.

"She lost her balance while doing ablution. As soon the septuagenarian complained of pain, she was immediately rushed to the district hospital for x-ray," said Jail Superintendent DC Mishra.

"Her x-ray revealed a hairline fracture in her shoulder following which a plaster was put on her shoulder. Later she was brought back to the jail," said Mishra, adding her condition is fine.

"Jail staffers are taking good care of her," he added.

Legislator Tazeen Fatma, her MP husband Azam Khan are and disqualified MLA son Abdullah are undergoing jail terms following their conviction for forging a birth certificate of later. All three are here in Sitapur Jail since February 28, 2020.

