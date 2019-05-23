English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Azamgarh Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Azamgarh (आज़मगढ़) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
69. Azamgarh is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.05% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.28%. The estimated literacy level of Azamgarh is 70.69%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1770637 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Mulayam Singh Yadav of SP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 63,204 votes which was 6.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 35.44% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 18 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Ramakant Yadav of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 49,039 votes which was 6.96% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 35.13% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 56.40% and in 2009, the constituency registered 44.65% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Azamgarh was: Mulayam Singh Yadav (SP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,41,447 men, 7,61,573 women and 101 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Azamgarh Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Azamgarh is: 26 83
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: आज़मगढ़, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); আজমেগড়, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); आझमगढ, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); આઝમગઢ, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); அசாம்கார், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఆజమ్ గఢ్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಆಜಂಗಢ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); അസ്കംഗർഹ്, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist's hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Azamgarh Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SP
61484
65.32%
Akhilesh Yadav
BJP
28727
30.52%
Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua
RUC
898
0.95%
Anil Singh
Nota
679
0.72%
Nota
IND
428
0.45%
Dr. Rajeev Pandey
JKP
315
0.33%
Pramod Tiwari
SBSP
294
0.31%
Abhimanyu Singh Sunny
IND
223
0.24%
Rajiv Talwar
IND
194
0.21%
Rajaram Gond
IND
188
0.20%
Budhi Ram
IND
158
0.17%
Gorakhram Nishad
SSHD
150
0.16%
Mohinder Kumar
IND
133
0.14%
Gaurav Singh
AJP(I)
115
0.12%
Pawan Singh Samrat
NTP
85
0.09%
Ehsan Ahmed
NEP
61
0.06%
Arvind Kumar Pandey
