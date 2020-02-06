Azamgarh Police Arrest 19 Anti-CAA Protesters, Charge Them With Sedition

Lucknow: Amidst the various protests going in the state against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens, Azamgarh police on Wednesday arrested 19 people from the Jauhar Park protest site in Bilariyaganj area of the city. They have been charged with serious charges including sedition.

The police have alleged that they were conspiring for communal riots in the city.

As per reports, police had to resort to firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowd during which some women protesters allegedly sustained injuries. Some of the protesters alleged that it was the police that started stone pelting along with lathi charge while hurling abuses at the protesters. However, police officials have denied any allegations.

Speaking to the media on the issue, SHO Bilariyaganj, Manoj Kumar Singh said, “Some tear gas shells were used to disperse the crowd as they started pelting stones on the police force. There was no lathi-charge on the protesters. Those who have been injured are due to stone pelting from the protester’s side.”

In a statement issued later, the police claimed that the protest was a part of conspiracy and women and children were made to stand in front. It further claimed that the protesters chanted anti-national slogans and raised abusive slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Meanwhile, a FIR was lodged at Bilariyaganj police station against the 35 identified and hundreds of unidentified protesters under section 124-A, 147, 153-A, 504, 307, 120-B and CLA Act. Also, a reward of 25000 rupees has been announced on three people who are accused of rioting.

On the contrary, the protesters have claimed that it was the police that started stone-pelting and then resorted to lathi charge on the boys and men who were present on the spot. As per information, one woman had suffered head injuries but was stated to be out of danger by the doctors.

