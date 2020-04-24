Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Azan May be Carried Out During Ramzan in Accordance with NGT Guidelines: Delhi Police

The appeal comes soon after a video surfaced on social media where two policemen were purportedly telling people that azan was not allowed during the lockdown as per Lieutenant Governor's order.

PTI

Updated:April 24, 2020, 5:15 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Azan May be Carried Out During Ramzan in Accordance with NGT Guidelines: Delhi Police
Representative image.

Delhi Police on Friday said azan may be carried out in accordance with the National Green Tribunal guidelines and urged people to follow the lockdown norms during the holy fasting month of Ramzan beginning April 25.

The police's appeal comes soon after a video surfaced on social media where two policemen were purportedly telling people that azan was not allowed during the lockdown as per Lieutenant Governor's order

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, however, clarified that there is no restriction on azan (call for prayer). "In lockdown, there is complete ban on gathering of people for prayers in mosques or at any other religious place," Sisodia tweeted.

Delhi Police asked people to pray at home during Ramzan. "The pious month of Ramzan starts from 25.04.2020. While observing roza and prayers, we expect everyone to follow lockdown as per the guidelines," it wrote on Twitter.

"Azan may be carried out in accordance with NGT guidelines. It is requested that Namaz may be performed while staying indoors and have Sehri at home. All must stand united to fight Covid 19 pandemic and follow the guidelines," it added.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal shared the Delhi Police's post on the microblogging site and wrote, "Observe Ramzan while following the lockdown guidelines".

Tagging the video on his Twitter handle, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan asked if the LG had ordered the police to ban azan during Ramzan.

The Okhla legislator said he talked to the Delhi Police commissioner and he is looking into the matter. "It is my request to LG Sahab to not hurt Delhi, we all want to live together," he added.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    17,610

    +921*  

  • Total Confirmed

    23,077

    +1,377*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,749

    +424*  

  • Total DEATHS

    718

    +32*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 24 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres