B.Com Students in Lucknow University Get Compulsory Question on Modi Govt's Policies
The first question of the Applied Economics (Indian Economic Structure) paper on March 17 asked students to explain the BJP government's schemes in brief.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
Lucknow: Lucknow University's B.Com students appearing for their final examination were asked to attempt a compulsory question pertaining to the policies of the BJP government.
The first question of the Applied Economics (Indian Economic Structure) paper on March 17 asked students to explain the BJP government's schemes in brief.
The question was divided into 10 parts, each carrying four marks. Seven of them were about the schemes launched by the BJP government at the Centre.
The examinees were asked to explain in brief the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Digital India, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana, Soil Health Card Scheme, Start-Up India, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao and Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana.
Lucknow University's B.Com question paper (Photo: Reddit)
The three other questions were on seasonal unemployment, causes of industrial sickness and MNREGA.
When contacted, VK Goswami, professor of applied economics at LU told PTI, "All the questions pertain to applied economics and are part of the syllabus. We also teach about MNREGA, Planning Commission. We impart knowledge to the students about the content of the schemes of the government.
"We do not focus on which political party initiated which scheme. Globalisation, which was initiated by former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, is also explained to the students."
The students have to go through various schemes as they have to understand the structure of Indian economics, he said.
"As far as setting the question paper is concerned, it is finalised after intense scrutiny," he added.
