B.Com Witnesses Highest Number of Admissions in DU, Zakir Hussain College Sees Maximum Enrolments
File photo of Delhi University.
New Delhi: B.Com course has so far seen the maximum number of admissions this academic session in the Delhi University, with Zakir Husain College seeing the highest enrolment of students.
According to data shared by the varsity, 49,971 admissions have taken place till now and the number of cancellations stands at 8,348. The number of withdrawals is 1,234. At least 5,252 students have chosen B.Com, 4,897 have opted for B.Com (Honours) and 4,204 students have applied for BA (Honours) Political Science, it stated.
The two other courses popular among the students are BA (Honours) History and BA (Honours) Hindi which have seen 2,683 and 2,279 enrolments, respectively. The admissions for BA(Honours) Political Science for the unreserved category were closed at many colleges after the first and second cut-off lists were announced.
Zakir Husain College saw the maximum admissions at 1,611, followed by Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College at 1,580 and Kirori Mal College at 1,476, according to the data. Dyal Singh and Mata Sundri College saw 1,470 and 1,431 admissions, respectively, it added.
The fourth cut-off list will be released on July 14.
