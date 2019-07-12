Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

B.Com Witnesses Highest Number of Admissions in DU, Zakir Hussain College Sees Maximum Enrolments

The two other courses popular among the students are BA (Honours) History and BA (Honours) Hindi which have seen 2,683 and 2,279 enrolments, respectively.

PTI

Updated:July 12, 2019, 8:16 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
B.Com Witnesses Highest Number of Admissions in DU, Zakir Hussain College Sees Maximum Enrolments
File photo of Delhi University.
Loading...

New Delhi: B.Com course has so far seen the maximum number of admissions this academic session in the Delhi University, with Zakir Husain College seeing the highest enrolment of students.

According to data shared by the varsity, 49,971 admissions have taken place till now and the number of cancellations stands at 8,348. The number of withdrawals is 1,234. At least 5,252 students have chosen B.Com, 4,897 have opted for B.Com (Honours) and 4,204 students have applied for BA (Honours) Political Science, it stated.

The two other courses popular among the students are BA (Honours) History and BA (Honours) Hindi which have seen 2,683 and 2,279 enrolments, respectively. The admissions for BA(Honours) Political Science for the unreserved category were closed at many colleges after the first and second cut-off lists were announced.

Zakir Husain College saw the maximum admissions at 1,611, followed by Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College at 1,580 and Kirori Mal College at 1,476, according to the data. Dyal Singh and Mata Sundri College saw 1,470 and 1,431 admissions, respectively, it added.

The fourth cut-off list will be released on July 14.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram