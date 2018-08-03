B.Tech Graduate and Police Aspirant Killed in Encounter 2 Days After Joining Militancy

Khursheed Malik, who was among the two militants killed in an encounter with security forces on Friday, was an engineering graduate and recruited into militancy just two days ago.Malik along with Reyaz Ahmad Dar was killed in a gunfight at Drusoo village of Watergam in Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.According to family members, he was motivated to join the Al Badr outfit after he saw a video of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sameer Tiger getting killed after being cornered by security forces.He had told one of his aunts that Sameer "died a martyr and fought to the end for Kashmir’s cause”.After police and army had last night laid a cordon in a Sopore village where the two were hiding, the family arrived on the scene and tried to persuade Khursheed to surrender but he declined.The 26-year-old, according to family, had completed his B. Tech last year from a Jammu college.He had qualified GATE exam and on June 24 appeared in a written test for posts of Sub Inspector (executive wing) and Sub Inspector (telecom wing) of J&K Police.As per the answer key, Khursheed had secured 84 out of 120 in SI (executive wing) and 64 out of 100 in SI (telecom wing), the family said.They said Khursheed was good in studies and had secured distinction in both class X and XII.“He left home on July 31 and told us that he has to submit a form for KAS (Kashmir Administrative Services). We later came to know that he has successfully submitted the form online. However, since then he did not return and his phone too was switched off. We informed the police yesterday (Thursday). But today he was no more,” a cousin told News18.Khursheed is survived by an elder brother and aged parents. He has three sisters, all married. His father is a retired government official.The other militant, 22-year-old Reyaz Ahmad Dar, had left his studies in class XI. Last year, he was arrested on charges of stone pelting and was released around three months ago.After his release, he spent some time at home and later went missing on July 18. Reyaz was the lone son of his family and is survived by a sister and aged parents.