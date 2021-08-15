B Tech Student Killed in Andhra After Refusing to Sit on Man's Bike; Accused Arrested

A man was arrested after a 20-year girl was brutally killed in Guntur, police said on Sunday. The victim was identified as Ramya Sri, who was studying B.Tech at a private college in Guntur, and residing in the Old Guntur area.

At about 10.30 AM Ramya Sri went to the Pedakakani area of Guntur to a tiffin centre. An unidentified man asked her to sit on his bike.

When she refused, he stabbed her on the neck and abdomen and fled. Locals rushed the bleeding girl to the Guntur Government Hospital and the doctors announced her death.

Arif Hafeez, the Superintendent of Police, Guntur Urban, examined the body at the spot of the offence, and said the victim had stab wounds in six places in her throat and abdomen. He said police were investigating the reasons behind the incident. Later, the Director-General of Police Gowtham Sawang said the accused is detained by police.

He said that the suspect was identified based on information provided by locals and CCTV footage. The DGP congratulated the Guntur Urban Police for responding swiftly and cracking the case immediately after the incident.

According to sources, police arrested a person named Shashi Krishna in the case.

The police investigation has revealed that Shashi got into an argument with Ramya for eight minutes before the murder and was her Facebook friend.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the deceased’s family and asked officials to take stringent action on the accused under the ‘Disha’ act.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here