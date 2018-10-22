Baba Ramdev to Appear in Hisar Court For 'Anti-Dalit' Remarks Targeting Rahul Gandhi

Yoga Guru Ramdev will on Monday appear in a Hisar Court to record his statement in a case relating to his alleged statement against Rahul Gandhi where he blamed the Congress president of visiting Dalit homes for 'picnics' and 'honeymoon’.On October 6, Hisar Additional Sessions Judge Raj Kumar Jain had issued a notice to Baba Ramdev ordering him to be present before the court on October 22 for his comments about Dalits.Ramdev apparently made the alleged remarks in April 2014.Hisar-based lawyer and Dalit activist Rajat Kalsan had filed the complaint against Ramdev before Hansi police under the various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 2014, but the police did not register a case.Following this, Kalsan filed a complaint before the sub divisional judicial magistrate's court, which rejected his petition on July 14 after recording his statement.Now, Kalsan has filed a revision petition before the additional sessions judge against the lower court's order.According to 2014 PTI reports, Ramdev had said, "He (Rahul) goes to Dalits' houses for honeymoon and picnic. Had he married a Dalit girl, then his luck could have clicked and he would have become the Prime Minister."He had said unlike Gandhi, the BJP's prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi and Ramdev have not become "fakir" (single) under compulsion."Us bechare ki bhi kismat kharab hai (Rahul is unlucky)," Ramdev said."His (Rahul's) mother says that if you marry a foreigner, then you cannot become the PM and this boy does not want to marry an Indian girl. His mother wants that first he becomes the PM and then marry a foreigner," he added.Later, according to PTI, Ramdev had claimed that he did not make the remarks in a negative sense and was willing to withdraw them if they have hurt the Dalit sentiments.