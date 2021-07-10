‘Babake Bolo’ Campaign Against Sisir Adhikary on Facebook, Son Lodges Complaint

Trinamool MLA Partha Bhowmick kicked up a storm with his comments against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikary’s father Sisir Adhikary. There is no love lost between the Trinamool and Suvendu who left the party before the Bengal polls and defeated TMC chief Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram. The latest war of words came after opposition BJP sought revocation of Mukul Roy’s MLA status. Roy who had won the state polls on a BJP ticket has now moved over to the Trinamool.

Bhowmick said that the BJP should start a ‘Babake Bolo’ (Tell dad) campaign akin to the TMC’s ‘Didike Bolo’ campaign, which was meant for grievance redressal. “There should also be a "baba k bolo" (Tell Dad) initiative for any query on anti- defection law," Bhowmick said. He was referring to Sisir Adhikari who was elected on a Trinamool ticket but shifted to the BJP.

Mukul Roy, the erstwhile face of the Bengal BJP, had staged a comeback to the Trinamool after the BJP faced a poll drubbing. The BJP had thereafter sought the implementation of the anti-defection law against Roy and cancellation of his MLA position. This is precisely what invited the sarcastic remark from Bhowmick.

Taking a cue from Partha Bhowmick’s comments, the Facebook Babake Bolo meme was launched. Reacting to this, Shishir Adhikari’s younger son, Tamluk MP Divyendu Adhikari has lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that the logo also contains his father’s number.

The complaint lodged at the Kanthi police station alleges that his father was being harassed by unknown callers as a result of this campaign. The FIR said that Shishir Adhikari was suffering from anxiety since the logo was being circulated on social media without his permission.

Five people have been named in the FIR. They are: Arijit Nandi, Sandhya Dhau, Subhajit Bandyopadhyay, Prashant Kadu Basu, and Chandan Jana. Divyendu Adhikari has appealed for the immediate removal of the logo from Facebook.

