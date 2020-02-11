Babarpur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Gopal Rai of AAP is leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Babarpur (Baburpur) (बाबरपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East Delhi region and Shahdara district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Babarpur is part of 2. North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.93%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.1%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Lower Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,17,172 eligible electors, of which 1,17,358 were male, 99,807 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Babarpur in 2020 is 850.45.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Babarpur, there are a total of 2972 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,92,358 eligible electors, of which 1,05,238 were male, 87,092 female and 28 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,74,496 eligible electors, of which 95,367 were male, 79,109 female and 20 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,52,258 eligible electors, of which 83,238 were male, 69,020 female.

The number of service voters in Babarpur in 2015 was 0. In 2013, there were 0 and in 2008 there were 0.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Gopal Rai of AAP won in this seat by defeating Naresh Gaur of BJP by a margin of 35,271 votes which was 27.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 59.14% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Naresh Gaur of BJP won in this seat defeating Zakir Khan of INC by a margin of 4,507 votes which was 3.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 29.73% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Naresh Gaur of BJP won in this seat defeating Hazi Dilshad Ali of BSP by a margin of 3,826 votes which was 4.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 35.1% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 67. Babarpur Assembly segment of North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Manoj Tiwari won the North East Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the North East Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 13 contestants. In 2013, 11 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 13 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Babarpur are: Anveeksha Jain (INC), Gopal Rai (AAP), Zahid Ali (NCP), Dharm Singh (BSP), Naresh Gaur (BJP), Kali Ram (PPID), Prince Kumar (MEP), Sadeque Muniroddin Shaikh (TSP), Jakir Chaudhary (IND), Shivani Gaur (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 65.45%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 66.99%, while it was 65.89% in 2013. In 2008, 59.8% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -1.54%.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 204 polling stations in 67. Babarpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 153. In 2013 there were 152 polling stations and in 2008, there were 141.

Extent:

67. Babarpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Shahdara district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 89 (Part) EB No. 40–90, 114–127 and Jaffarabad (Census Town) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 90 Ward No. 90 (Urban) Gokulpur (Census Town), Babarpur (Census Town) and Jaffarabad (Census Town) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 96 (Part) EB No. 67-101 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 95 (Part) EB No. 1-50 and 116-123. 4 municipal wards (Subhash Mohalla, Kardam Puri, Babarpur, Janta Colony) of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Babarpur is 4.89 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110032, 110053, 110093, 110094

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Babarpur is: 28°41'28.3"N 77°15'01.4"E.

