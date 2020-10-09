Babil Khan Shares Picture of Irrfan Khan’s Grave as He Re-watches Film They Watched Together for His Essay

Ever since actor Irrfan Khan passed away, his son Babil Khan has been sharing some treasured pictures and memories with his late father.

In a recent Instagram post, he has shared a photograph of Irrfan’s grave that has been decked up with rose petals. Along with the image, he has shared a moment from his personal life, in which he revealed how he and his dad watched a film titled Stalker for his film essay around three years ago.

Babil then went on to say that he is re-watching the same film for his last dissertation. In a very heartfelt tone, he wrote, “Here's to watching 'Stalker' with you for my first film essay three years ago, I'm watching 'Stalker' now for the last dissertation. I pause the film from time to time, just like you did with me, to take it all in, you were teaching me then, now I teach myself. Here's to you, who never hardened, here's to your forgiving, sensitive soul.”

Take a look at Babil’s post:

Actors Ishaan Khatter, Radhika Madaan and Anup Soni have dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar also shared the same snap on her page. She captioned the photo with a poem by Nobel Prize winner Louise Gluck.

Check out her post here:

Irrfan breathed his last at a hospital in Mumbai on April 29 this year. The late actor had been battling neuroendocrine tumour for the last two years. He is survived by wife Sutapa, and sons – Babil and Ayaan.

His last film was Angrezi Medium which was released on March 13 this year. However, due to the Coronavirus lockdown, the movie was made digitally available in less than a month on Disney+ Hotstar. The film was directed by Homi Adajania and also starred Radhika Madaan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in important roles.