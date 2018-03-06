English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Babri Judgment Won't Cause Civil War, Duty of Forces to Maintain Law & Order: AIMPLB Counters Sri Sri
Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Tuesday renewed his appeal to AIMPLB to consider an out-of-court settlement to the Ram Janmabhoomi row, saying he feared a "large-scale" communal flare up if the case was settled by a court or through legislation.
File photo of Babri Masjid. (Photo: Getty Images)
Lucknow: In response to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s open letter, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has condemned his statement saying it is the duty of the security forces to maintain law and order and the people of the country will abide by the court’s verdict.
Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Tuesday renewed his appeal to AIMPLB to consider an out-of-court settlement to the Ram Janmabhoomi row, saying he feared a "large-scale" communal flare up if the case was settled by a court or through legislation.
Speaking to News18, AIMPLB executive member, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said, “Whatever Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has proposed in the open letter, is not at all feasible for anyone. If anyone has a formula then he should submit it to the Supreme Court, in written.
"He has also written that a civil war-like situation similar to Syria can arise in the country after the court’s verdict, this is very wrong. The situation in Syria is due to foreign interference but in the Babri Masjid issue, no outer interference is allowed and we all want the court to give its judgment and that will be acceptable to everyone.”
In his letter, the spiritual leader said that going through the court was a loss for both Hindus and Muslims and an out-of-court settlement would be a "win-win situation" for both the communities.
“When Allahabad High Court gave its judgment on the Babri issue, no riots or any such situation was reported. Even when the apex court gave its verdict on triple talaq, none of the Muslims went on a rampage. It is the duty of our security forces to maintain law order and we firmly believe in our agencies and the people that nothing will happen,” added Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali.
Ravi Shankar had written, "I urge the leaders of both faiths to take this action seriously. Otherwise, we are pushing our country to the brink of a civil war."
