Babri Masjid Action Committee to Request SC for Custody of Mosque Remains in Ayodhya

Lucknow: The Babri Masjid Action Committee is all set to approach Supreme Court to take the custody of the remains of the Babri Mosque in Ayodhya after PM Modi announced the creation of a trust for the construction and maintenance of the Ram Temple.

Speaking to News18, convenor of Babri Masjid Action Committee, Zafaryab Jilani said, “The committee has decided to approach Apex Court in order so that the remains of the Mosque could be handed over to Muslims. The secretary of AIMPLB has also been approached for their opinion in this regard. Our effort is to get the Mosque remains before the construction of Ram Temple starts in Ayodhya.”

“As per Sharia laws the remains of Mosque cannot be used in construction of any other mosque or building and also it can’t be disrespected. The court has also not mentioned anything regarding the remains of the Mosque in its verdict and that is why we will be submitting a request in the Supreme Court of India regarding this,’ added Jilani.

Speaking further on the issue, noted lawyer Zafarjab Jilani said, “The honourable court has considered the demolition of Babri in the year 1992 as completely unconstitutional, so its debris and other construction materials like stones, pillars etc. should be handed over to Muslims. For this, the court will be requested by giving an application. There is no clear order in the court's decision regarding the remains of the Mosque and in such a scenario, it is feared the remains of the Mosque might be disrespected while removing them from the site.”

The Centre on Wednesday constituted an independent 15-member trust to oversee the construction of a "grand and magnificent" Ram temple in Ayodhya, an announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha four days before the expiry of a 3-month deadline set by the Supreme Court.

It has also been decided to transfer 67.703 acre land to the trust, PM Modi said said in Parliament, adding the Uttar Pradesh government has agreed to give five acres of land to the UP Sunni Waqf Board as directed by the Supreme Court.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.