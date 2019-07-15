English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Babri Masjid Demolition Case Special Judge Calls on SC Seeking Six Months' Extension to Deliver Verdict
The special judge has informed the SC that he is due to superannuate on September 30, 2019 following which a bench headed by Justice RF Nariman directed the UP govt to inform it of the mechanism by which his tenure could be extended.
New Delhi: A special judge holding trial in Babri Masjid demolition case, involving BJP veterans LK Advani, MM Joshi and others, on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking six more months to conclude the trial in the case.
The special judge, in a letter written in May, has informed the top court that he is due to superannuate on September 30, 2019.
The matter came up for hearing on Monday before a bench headed by Justice RF Nariman, which asked the Uttar Pradesh government to apprise it by July 19 about a mechanism by which the tenure of the special judge could be extended till he delivered the verdict in the high profile case.
On April 19, 2017, the top court had ordered day-to-day trial to be concluded in two years in the case.
