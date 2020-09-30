Babri Masjid Demolition Case Verdict: Delhi Police Says Keeping Tight Vigil in National Capital

The Delhi Police Wednesday said they will keep a strict vigil in the national capital in view of the judgement in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case which was announced on Wednesday, September 30. "We will keep a watch on the security aspect across the city," a senior police officer said.

The much-awaited judgment in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case in which BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are among the accused was pronounced on Wednesday. Advani, Joshi and other accused Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh were not present in the trial court at the time of delivery of the verdict.

Their advocate KK Mishra also said that Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas chief, Nritya Gopal Das, was not present in the CBI special court in Lucknow.