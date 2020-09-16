Verdict on Babri Demolition Case Involving LK Advani, MM Joshi & Uma Bharti on Sept 30 After 27 Years

A special CBI court has fixed September 30 as the date for the trial in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case involving 32 accused, including BJP veterans LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti and Vinay Katiyar.

The court is set to deliver its verdict in the case after 27 years. The date was fixed on the direction of the Supreme Court that had asked for the delivery of the judgment by September 30.

The top court, which had earlier fixed August 31 as the deadline for completion of proceedings including pronouncement of the verdict, took note of the report filed by special judge SK Yadav in the high-profile case.

A bench of justices RF Nariman, Navin Sinha and Indira Banerjee said, "Having read the report of Surendra Kumar Yadav, learned special judge, and considering that the proceedings are at the fag end, we grant one month's time, i.e., till September 30, 2020, to complete the proceedings including the delivery of judgment." The order was passed on August 19 and was uploaded on the apex court website recently.