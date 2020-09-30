Babri Masjid Demolition Verdict LIVE Updates: Special Court to Pronounce Judgment on Roles of LK Advani, Uma Bharti Today

The Babri Masjid was demolished in December 1992 by "kar sevaks" who claimed that the mosque in Ayodhya was built on the site of an ancient Ram temple. In a significant judgment last year, the Supreme Court allotted the disputed site in Ayodhya for construction of a Ram temple, while calling the demolition of the mosque a violation of the rule of law. An alternative five-acre site was marked in the city for building a mosque.
A day ahead of the verdict, BJP leader Uma Bharti said in a letter to party president JP Nadda that she would prefer to be “hanged” rather than seek bail. A report in The Print said Bharti wrote the letter to Nadda on September 26, the day she was dropped from the list of national office-bearers of the party in a dramatic reshuffle. Expressing pride in her participation in the “Ayodhya movement”, Bharti said seeking bail would “tarnish the dignity” of her role. “I do not know what the Ayodhya judgement will be on 30 September but I will not seek bail… I am proud of my participation in the Ayodhya movement. I have always said that even if I have to hang for being part of the Ayodhya movement, then that’s acceptable to me… Taking the bail will tarnish the dignity of my participation in the movement.” Bharti is currently admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh after testing positive for Covid-19. Her condition is said to be stable. While Bharti will not be present in court for the hearing, it is not yet clear whether she would appear via video conferencing.
The CBI argued that the accused conspired and instigated 'kar sevaks' to demolish the 16th century mosque. But the accused pleaded innocence maintaining that there is no evidence to prove their guilt and claimed they were implicated by the then Congress government at the Centre as a political vendetta.
RECAP | The central agency produced 351 witnesses and 600 documents as evidence before the court. Charges were framed against 48 people, but 17 have died during the course of trial. The charge of conspiracy is in addition to the existing charges against them for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion for which they are already facing trial.
Security tightened at the court premises ahead of the hearing as special CBI court in Lucknow will pronounce its verdict in Babri Masjid demolition case today. The court has asked all 32 accused to be present in the court.
Special CBI court in Lucknow to pronounce their verdict today, in Babri Masjid demolition case. The court has asked all 32 accused to be present in the court. Security tighetened at the court premises, ahead of the hearing. pic.twitter.com/mcvf7UKJIG— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 30, 2020
Advani, Joshi, Uma Bharti Will Not Be Present | Former deputy prime minister LK Advani, former Union ministers Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, who are the key accused in the case, will not be present at the court during the judgment today. Bharti in admitted at AIIMS hospital in Rishikesh after contracting coronavirus infection earlier this week. Advani and Joshi cited health problems and old age as their reasons for absence from the court today.
Verdict to be Pronounced at Old HC Building | The special court will pronounce its verdict from a court at Old High Court building in Lucknow. The court's venue has been shifted due to logistic purposes. Massive security deployment has been made outside the court premises and routes have also been diverted. Media will not be allowed inside the court.
The accused include former deputy prime minister Advani, former Union ministers Joshi and Uma Bharti, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, besides Vinay Katiyar and Sadhvi Rithambara. Singh, during whose tenure as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh the disputed structure was demolished, was put on trial in September last year after his tenure as governor (of Rajasthan) came to an end. Champat Rai, the general secretary of the trust in charge of constructing the Ram temple, is also among those accused.
With the Supreme Court setting August 31 as the deadline and later extending it by a month for the CBI court to give its verdict, the trial court started day-to-day hearing to complete the task in time. The trial under the serious criminal conspiracy charges commenced against them after having been dropped by the trial court in 2001. The verdict was upheld by the Allahabad High Court in 2010, but the apex court ordered restoration of the conspiracy charge against them on April 19, 2017. The top court ordered daily hearing in the high profile case and directed the special judge to conclude it in two years.
Special Court to Declare Verdict | A special court in Lucknow will today deliver the much-awaited judgment in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case in which BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are among the accused. CBI judge SK Yadav had on September 16 directed all the 32 surviving accused to remain present in the court on the day of the judgment.
Combination photo of LK Advani, Uma Bharti and Murli Manohar Joshi
The conspiracy charge is in addition to the existing charges against them for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion for which they are already facing trial. The other charges against them include indulging in "deliberate and malicious" acts intended to outrage religious feelings, uttering statements leading to public mischief, rioting and unlawful assembly.
Unlike the title dispute case in the matter that saw final judgment being delivered by the Supreme Court in November 2019, the demolition case still can have a long way to go. After almost three decades it’s the first court in our legal system that is set to give the verdict. Deepening upon the ruling, parties concerned will clearly have a right to challenge the verdict in the higher courts of our country.
Despite the delay, it has been an exhausting trial in which more than 350 witnesses recorded their statements and CBI filled a consolidated charge sheet in 49 related cases. The case that initially had 49 accused, now has only 32 of them alive.
