Babri Masjid Demolition Verdict LIVE Updates: Special Court to Pronounce Judgment on Roles of LK Advani, Uma Bharti Today

Read More

Babri Masjid Demolition Verdict LIVE Updates: A special CBI court will today deliver its verdict in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case involving 32 accused, including BJP veterans LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and Vinay Katiyar after 27 years. The date was fixed on the direction of the Supreme Court that had asked for the judgment to be delivered by September 30. The Babri Masjid was demolished in December 1992 by "kar sevaks" who claimed that the mosque in Ayodhya was built on the site of an ancient Ram temple. The land dispute over the site was settled last year by the Supreme Court, which allowed the construction of a Ram temple. The court also directed that an alternative site should be allotted in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque. The ground-breaking ceremony for the temple took place on August 5 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating in a bhoomi pujan.A day ahead of the verdict, BJP leader Uma Bharti said in a letter to party president JP Nadda that she would prefer to be “hanged” rather than seek bail. A report in The Print said Bharti wrote the letter to Nadda on September 26, the day she was dropped from the list of national office-bearers of the party in a dramatic reshuffle. Expressing pride in her participation in the “Ayodhya movement”, Bharti said seeking bail would “tarnish the dignity” of her role. “I do not know what the Ayodhya judgement will be on 30 September but I will not seek bail… I am proud of my participation in the Ayodhya movement. I have always said that even if I have to hang for being part of the Ayodhya movement, then that’s acceptable to me… Taking the bail will tarnish the dignity of my participation in the movement.” Bharti is currently admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh after testing positive for Covid-19. Her condition is said to be stable. While Bharti will not be present in court for the hearing, it is not yet clear whether she would appear via video conferencing.