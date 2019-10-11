Babri Masjid Panel Snubs Muslim Intellectuals' Appeal to Return Ayodhya Land as ‘Goodwill Gesture’

All India Babri Masjid Action Committee convenor Zafaryab Jilani has rejected the appeal by a group of eminent Muslims to hand over the disputed 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya to the Supreme Court as a goodwill gesture, saying they have no say in the matter.

“I know Lt Gen Zamir Shah…but who else knows him? Who are they to offer the Ayodhya land as a gesture of goodwill? Does the larger Muslim population know anything about them? I don’t know what their agenda is and I don’t care what they have to say in the matter. Not even 0.1% Muslims know who they are,” Jilani said on the request by the "Indian Muslims for Peace".

The forum, a cross-section of Muslims including retired bureaucrats, soldiers, lawyers, journalists, doctors and businessmen, had on Thursday said that out-of-court settlement in the protracted Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute was the only solution that could make both Hindus and Muslims happy as no party would feel aggrieved.

Although they accepted they had no stake in the dispute, they said they would submit a resolution to the Ayodhya mediation panel formed by the Supreme Court.

Jilani, however, snubbed the request, saying, “They are just a group of retired government servants with no say in the matter”.

Former Indian army deputy chief, Lt Gen Zameer Uddin Shah (retd) had said that after 40 years in the army, he had come to the conclusion that war could never offer any solution.

He said that the Muslim community should realize that even if the court order was in their favour, they would not be able to construct a mosque on the spot. "In such a situation for lasting peace and saving the country from communal holocaust, the Muslims should hand over the land to Hindus through the government of India," he said.

Lt Gen Shah said that he and his associates had made the suggestion for mediation as they had their "ears to the ground".

"What we are saying is the voice of crores of peace-loving citizens of the country. Mediation alone would bring about a permanent solution to the problem in which Hindustan would win," he said.

Retired IAS officer, Anis Ansari said that the Indian Muslims for Peace was making the effort under the Supreme Court's directions to keep the mediation process on.

He said that the group had already met senior advocate Sriram Panchu, member of the Supreme Court appointed Justice F.M.I. Kallifullah mediation committee.

However, responding to a question, Lt Gen Shah admitted that they had not interacted with either the Nirmohi Akhara or representatives of Ram Lalla Virajman - the other two parties to the dispute.

He also said that Sunni Central Waqf Board Chairperson Zafar Ahmad Farooqui was supportive of the proposal for mediation. The committee has also demanded expediting the cases for the demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992 including the cases of the criminal conspiracy.

