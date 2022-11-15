'Babu Heaven Mein Phir Milenge': Man Slits Throat of Woman in MP for Being ‘Unfaithful’, Posts Video

A hunt is underway for a man who allegedly killed a 25-year-old woman, shot a video of her blood-smeared body, and shared it on social media in Madhya Pradesh. The accused, identified as Abhijit Patidar, claims that he killed Shilpa Jharia by slitting her throat for being “unfaithful" to him. The body of the woman was recovered from a room at Jabalpur-based Mekhla Resort on November 8 and the prime accused is absconding since then.

In a series of gruesome videos shared on social media, Abhijit was heard saying, “Bewafai nahi karne ka" (don’t be unfaithful) and then he removes a blanket to show a dead woman lying in a pool of blood in bed.

In another purported video, he identifies himself as a Patna-based trader and names a person Jitendra Kumar as his business partner. Abhijit, the prime accused in the case, alleged that Shilpa was in a relationship with both Jitendra and him.

Confessing the crime in the video, Abhijit claimed that he killed Shilpa upon instructions by Jitendra as she had taken around Rs 12 lakhs from him and ran away to Jabalpur.

In a third video, Abhijit was purportedly heard saying, “Babu heaven mein phir milenge" (dear, we will meet again in heaven). However, he later deleted the videos.

The prime accused also took name of Sumit Patel, an aide of Jitendra. According to police, both Jitendra and Sumit were arrested from Bihar and their interrogation is underway by Madhya Pradesh Police.

NDTV quoted SSP Priyanka Shukla as saying that the prime accused had stayed at Jitendra’s residence in Patna for nearly a month. Apart from Bihar, police teams had been sent to parts of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat to nab Abhijit, she was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police Shivesh Baghel was quoted by NDTV as saying, “CCTV footage revealed, he booked a room at Mekhla Resort on November 6 and was alone in the room. The next day, the victim came to meet him and they had ordered food. After sometime, the prime accused locked the room and left the resort alone."

On November 8, the hotel authorities sensed something suspicious and broke open the door. The dead body of the woman was then found.

